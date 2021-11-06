In the eyes of many, Saul “Canelo” Alvarez is the best pound-for-pound boxer in the world. On Saturday, November 6, 2021, he looks to further cement that evaluation by becoming the undisputed super middleweight champion of the world.

Alvarez (56-1-2, 38 KO) currently holds the super middleweight belt for the WBC, WBO, and the WBA. The only lacking thing missing is the IBF super middleweight title that is in the hands of Caleb “Sweethands’ Plant (21-0-0, 12 KO). Together, they headline Alvarez vs Plant on Saturday night at the MGM Grand Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Watch the Canelo fight here

What: Canelo Alvarez vs Caleb Plant Title Fight

Canelo Alvarez vs Caleb Plant Title Fight When: Saturday, November 6, 2021 @ 9 p.m. EST

Saturday, November 6, 2021 @ 9 p.m. EST Where: MGM Grand Arena – Las Vegas, Nevada

MGM Grand Arena – Las Vegas, Nevada TV Broadcast: Showtime PPV

Showtime PPV watch anywhere: Fightpass

Canelo Alvarez vs Caleb Plant Title Fight Preview

The stage is set for history to be made inside the MGM Grand in Las Vegas this weekend. One of the biggest names in boxing, Alvarez, 31, has the opportunity to become the undisputed champion at 168 pounds. After entering boxing as a welterweight, Alvarez has not been afraid to move around the divisions. He’s fought at light heavyweight and super welterweight in addition to being a multi-weight champion at middleweight and now super middleweight. In his career he’s taken on Floyd Mayweather Jr., and taken down Miguel Cotto, Billy Joe Saunders, Callum Smith, Gennadiy Golovkin, and Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. across 16 years of work. Now Plant will join that list.

Despite being a couple of years younger than Alvarez, Plant’s professional debut came a number of years afterward. When Plant first stepped in the ring, Alvarez had already won and lost his super middleweight titles before starting his climb back to the top. Just five years after his first fight, Plant took down Jose Uzcategui at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California to take the IBF world super middleweight belt. He’s held onto the title ever since, with three successful defenses. His most recent defense was this past January against Caleb Truax.

Two fighters with knockout power, Plant will have both a five-inch height advantage and a four-inch reach advantage over Alvarez. Size isn’t everything, of course. Saturday we’ll see if Alvarez’s high profile, championship experience can win him unification in the division. Plant will surely do his part in the ring to be the one to leave with all of the hardware as well.

How to Watch Canelo vs Plant fight in US, UK Canada, Mexico



The super middleweight unification title match between Canelo Alvarez and Caleb Plant on Saturday, November 6 is produced by Showtime. A pay-per-view event, the match may not be available where you are at. In this case, we recommend that you check out FIGHTPASS

A non-contract, non-subscription service, Fightpass brings you the biggest sports and entertainment events from around the world, without a VPN. No need to worry about canceling a trial or wasting money on channels you don’t use, with PremiumTV simply pay for what you want to see. You can watch the entire fight card in high-quality HD this weekend with fightpass for just $19.99 (Worldwide)

Canelo Alvarez vs Caleb Plant Title Fight Card / Odds

Weight Division Rounds Favorite (Odds) Opponent (Odds) Super Middleweight (WBC, WBO, WBA, IBF title fight) 12 Rounds Saul “Canelo” Alvarez (-1000) Caleb “Sweethands” Plant (+600) Super Middleweight 10 Rounds Anthony Dirrell (-370) Marcos Hernandez (+285) Super Bantamweight 10 Rounds Rey Vargas

(-1600) Leonardo Baez (+850) Super Lightweight 10 Rounds Elvis Rodriguez (-230) Juan Pablo Romero (+185)

The post How to watch Canelo vs Plant Boxing in Canada, Australia or USA appeared first on Project Spurs.

Related

View the original article on Project Spurs: How to watch Canelo vs Plant Boxing in Canada, Australia or USA