The origins of boxing date back to 3000 B.C. according to the sport’s overview page on the Olympics’ website. In the early days of boxing’s presence in The Games, soft leather was worn by the athletes for some form of protection, long before the development of the boxing gloves, or even those worn today in MMA. Bare-knuckle fighting has long existed in society, and continues with the minimal protection of those early days, living on today in the Bare Knuckle Boxing (BKB)

On Saturday, November 20, 2021, the BKB returns for BKB 23 Anthony Holmes vs Daniel Lerwell. With two division bouts on the card, BKB will take place Indigo at The O2 in London, UK!. Continue below for a preview of the event and how to watch BKB 23 from anywhere.

BKB 23 Fight Card:

Anthony Holmes VS Daniel Lerwell

Scott McHugh VS Jonny Lawson

Mason Shaw VS Lawrence Tracey

Tony Lafferty VS Sean George

Ashley Gibson VS Matt Hodgson

Conon Barbaru VS Paul Hilz

Carl Hobley VS Eric Olsen

Beau Besley VS Will Cairns

Ashley Mcallun VS Chris Fishgold

Callan Harley VS Mark Handley

Jamie Austin VS Tony Barrett

How to Watch BKB 23: Anthony Holmes takes on Daniel Lerwell



BKB 23 will be broadcast on Saturday on FITE TV which PPV price is $16.99 Unfortunately, FITE TV isn’t available everywhere, meaning you may face difficulties trying to watch it. In this case, we recommend FIGHTPASS where anyone can stream BKB 23

A non-contract, non-subscription service, FITE.TV brings you the biggest sports and entertainment events from around the world, no VPN required. With PremiumTV, you don’t have to waste money on channels you don’t use or forget to cancel trials, simply pay for what you want to watch. This weekend, FIGHTPASS has BKB 23 live stream

