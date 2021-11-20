The origins of boxing date back to 3000 B.C. according to the sport’s overview page on the Olympics’ website. In the early days of boxing’s presence in The Games, soft leather was worn by the athletes for some form of protection, long before the development of the boxing gloves, or even those worn today in MMA. Bare-knuckle fighting has long existed in society, and continues with the minimal protection of those early days, living on today in the Bare Knuckle Boxing (BKB)
BKB 23: Holmes vs Lerwell Fight Info
- What: BKB 22
- When: Saturday 20, 2021
- Where: O2 arena United Kingdom.
- TV Broadcast: FITE TV
- Live Stream: ORDER NOW
On Saturday, November 20, 2021, the BKB returns for BKB 23 Anthony Holmes vs Daniel Lerwell. With two division bouts on the card, BKB will take place Indigo at The O2 in London, UK!. Continue below for a preview of the event and how to watch BKB 23 from anywhere.
BKB 23 Fight Card:
Anthony Holmes VS Daniel Lerwell
Scott McHugh VS Jonny Lawson
Mason Shaw VS Lawrence Tracey
Tony Lafferty VS Sean George
Ashley Gibson VS Matt Hodgson
Conon Barbaru VS Paul Hilz
Carl Hobley VS Eric Olsen
Beau Besley VS Will Cairns
Ashley Mcallun VS Chris Fishgold
Callan Harley VS Mark Handley
Jamie Austin VS Tony Barrett
How to Watch BKB 23: Anthony Holmes takes on Daniel Lerwell
BKB 23 will be broadcast on Saturday on FITE TV which PPV price is $16.99 Unfortunately, FITE TV isn’t available everywhere, meaning you may face difficulties trying to watch it. In this case, we recommend FIGHTPASS where anyone can stream BKB 23
A non-contract, non-subscription service, FITE.TV brings you the biggest sports and entertainment events from around the world, no VPN required. With PremiumTV, you don’t have to waste money on channels you don’t use or forget to cancel trials, simply pay for what you want to watch. This weekend, FIGHTPASS has BKB 23 live stream
