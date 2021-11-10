The 55th annual CMA Awards will air live tonight on ABC at 8 p.m. ET/PT | 7 p.m. CT. Before the show gets underway, watch “On The Red Carpet at The CMA Awards” for live coverage as the biggest names in country music arrive at the 2021 CMAs. Watch it on this ABC station, here on this page or wherever you stream

How to watch CMA Awards

What: 2021 CMA Awards

When: Wednesday, November 10, 2021 at 8 p.m. ET

Where: Nashville, TN

Channel: ABC

Live Stream: GamePass.TV (global)

What time on Air the CMA Awards Red carpet?

The “On the Red Carpet at The CMA Awards” show will also be live at 6:30 p.m. ET. The show kicks off at 8 p.m. ET on ABC, live from Tennessee’s Bridgestone Arena in Nashville.

Who is going to perform in 2021 CMA Awards

The aqwards ceremony will start at 8 PM ET and several artists are lined up for performances including:

Luke Bryan

Dan + Shay

Jennifer Hudson

Miranda Lambert

Thomas Rhett

Blake Shelton

Chris Stapleton

Keith Urban

Zac Brown Band

Alongside that list and several others, there will also be special collaborations by Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood, Dierks Bently with Breland and Hardy, Mickey Guyton featuring Brittney Spencer and Madeline Edwards, Carly Pearce and Ashley McBride, and finally Chris Young and Kane Brown.

What Channel and How to watch 2021 CMA Awards from anywhere?



In the United States, the CMA Awards will be broadcast live on ABC, which is available with basic cable or a cable subscription. The “On the Red Carpet at The CMA Awards” show will also be live at 6:30 p.m. ET. Stream the full Awards show without cable or VPN.

How can I watch free 2021 CMA Awards live stream

You can watch a live stream of ABC (live in most markets) and 100-plus other TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a seven-day free trial in FuboTV

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 250 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch most shows on-demand within three days (and sometimes longer) of their conclusion, even if you don’t record them.

In DirecTV Stream you can watch the 2021 CMA Awards live on the DirecTV Stream app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Only tonight you will get the offer ” Amount will be $0 when signing up. If you watch on your computer, phone or tablet, you won’t be charged for 14 days.

Nominees

Entertainer of the Year: Eric Church, Luke Combs, Miranda Lambert, Chris Stapleton, and Carrie Underwood.

Female Vocalist of the Year: Gabby Barrett, Miranda Lambert, Ashley McBryde, Maren Morris, and Carly Pearce.

Male Vocalist of the Year: Dierks Bentley, Eric Church, Luke Combs, Thomas Rhett, and Chris Stapleton.

Vocal Group of the Year: Lady A, Little Big Town, Midland, Old Dominion, and Zac Brown Band.

Vocal Duo of the Year: Brooks & Dunn, Brothers Osborne, Dan + Shay, Florida Georgia Line, and Maddie & Tae.

New Artist of the Year: Jimmie Allen, Ingrid Andress, Gabby Barrett, Micky Guyton, and HARDY.

For the full list of awards nominees, including album, single, song, musical event, music video, and musician of the year, check the CMA Awards website.

