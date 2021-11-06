The UFC has a great three-fight lead in to the main event, but MMA fans know the fight of the night will be the main event, a championship rematch between welterweight champion Kamaru Usman and Colby “Chaos” Covington.

They are scheduled for the main event of UFC 268 at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

How to order UFC 268 PPV



What: UFC 268

When: Saturday, November 6 with early prelims at 6pm ET

Where: Madison Square Garden – New York City

Channel: Prelims on ESPN+ – Main card PPV $69.99

Live Stream: Click here to order

UFC 268 Fight Card Preview



The Nigerian Nightmare, Kamaru Usman, has beat all comers who have challenged him for his welterweight crown. He beat Tyron Woodley to win the championship, and has since been on a tear, taking down opponents like Gilbert Burns, knocking out Jorge Masvidal and finishing Covington in their first matchup.

While he finished Covington, flooring him twice, it was without a doubt the most competitive fight of Usman’s championship reign.

Covington is a gifted striker and can grapple as well. He hit Usman with some heavy leather in their first matchup, and found him with some big uppercuts, but Usman took the shots and came back with his own to eventually break his jaw.

Aside from the fact that this should be a competitive fight, these fighters do not like each other one bit, which makes this even more interesting. Covington has been running his mouth since before he got to New York, calling Usman a cheater and dirty fighter and never giving him credit for the first fight.

Expect fireworks as these two square off in the octagon once again.

Fight Card

Main Card:

Kamaru Usman vs Colby Covington

Rose Namajunas vs Zhang “Magnum” Weili

Justin Gaethje vs Michael Chandler

Frankie Edgar vs Marlon Vera

Alex Pereira vs Andreas Michailidis

Prelims:

Al Iaquinta vs Bobby Green

Shane Burgos vs Billy Quarantillo

Edmen Shahbazyan vs Nassourdine Imavov

Phil Hawes vs Chris Curtis

Ian Garry vs Jordan Williams

Early Prelims:

Gian Villante vs Chris Barnett

Aleksa Camur vs John Allan

Melsik Baghdasaryan vs TJ Laramie

CJ Vergara vs Ode’ Osbourne

How to watch UFC 268 PPV from anywhere



In the United States, the early prelims will be on ESPN+ and UFC Fight Pass, two subscription services. The main prelims will also be on ESPN+ and ESPNews. The main card will be a pay-per-view on ESPN+. For current subscribers, it will cost $69.99 or new subscribers pay a bundle price of $89.98 for the UFC pay=per-view and and ESPN+ subscription. In the UK, it’ll be on BT Sport 1. Stream from anywhere

A live stream of all the prelims and the main fight card will be available for viewers all over the globe on FightPass. It will be available in high definition without the need for a VPN for just a one-time charge of $34.99 without the need of a recurring subscription.

How to watch UFC 268: Usman vs Covington 2 fight in Canada

There are a host of pay-per-view providers offering a Usman vs Covington 2 live stream in Canada on Saturday. You can head to the likes of Shaw, Bell, Rogers, SaskTel, Videotron, Telus or Eastlink with pricing at CAD$64.99. It’s also available on the UFC Fight Pass PPV or you can order through fightpass at $29.99

