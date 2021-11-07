In the main event, UFC Welterweight Champion Kamaru Usman will defend his belt against Colby Covington. UFC Women’s Strawweight Champion Rose Namajunas will also defend against former champ Zhang Weili. Saturday’s main starts at 10 p.m. EST exclusively on ESPN+ pay-per-view.

How to watch UFC 268

What: UFC 268: Usman vs Covington 2

UFC 268: Usman vs Covington 2 When: Saturday, November 6, 2021 @ 10 p.m. EST

Saturday, November 6, 2021 @ 10 p.m. EST Where: Madison Square Garden – New York City, New York

Madison Square Garden – New York City, New York TV Broadcast: ESPN+

ESPN+ Watch Anywhere: FIGHTPASS

Usman vs Covington 2 Main Event Preview

Since dethroning Tyron Woodley and rising to the rank of champion in the UFC’s welterweight division in 2019 at UFC 235, Usman (19-1-0) knocked out Covington (16-2-0) before taking down the class’ top-ranked contenders, bringing things back to Covington for a rematch. Looking every part as one of the top fighters in the UFC, Usman recently took down another champion, though not in The Octagon. The “Nigerian Nightmare” now sits atop the pound-for-pound ladder, ending the reign of Jon Jones.

Out for an upset of his own, Usman’s opponent Covington enters Saturday still feeling wronged from their last bout. Battling in the main event at UFC 245, Covington felt that the fight official incorrectly ended the contest early, with Covington claiming that he was actively defending himself at the time of stoppage. With just one contest on his resume since the 2019 loss, Covington won his last fight, a 2020 UFC Fight Night headline bout against Woodley which Covington took by TKO.

While Covington competed well against Usman in their last meeting, it was the power of Usman that ultimately took down Covington, who primarily wins by decision or submission. Be on the lookout for Covington to try and bring his power level up in this fight with Usman to take down the champion at his own game. Usman doesn’t need a lot of time to end the fight, and his quick strikes will keep Covington’s takedowns at bay. Usman should retain his title in the end.

How to Watch UFC 268 Live Stream in USA



A pay-per-view, UFC 268: Usman vs Covington 2 is furthermore carried on ESPN+, ESPN’s subscription service. Depending on where you are, ESPN+ may be restricted or altogether unavailable. In this case, we recommend you check out FIGHTPASS

Watch UFC 268: Usman vs Covington 2 fight in Canada

With no contracts or subscriptions, FIGHTPASS brings you the biggest sports and entertainment events from around the world, no VPN required. Rather than charging you for channels you don’t need or maintaining service for just a few times a month, PremiumTV lets you pay for just what you watch. This weekend’s UFC 268: Usman vs Covington 2 is being offered by Fightpass for just $29.99

UFC 268: Rose Namajunas vs. Zhang Weili Fight Preview

UFC fans are in for a great night with Saturday’s card, with not one, but two rematch title fights. Before Usman and Covington enter The Octagon to settle their score, Zhang (21-2-0) has her own to take care of in a revenge match against Namajunas. The top-contender to Namajunas in the women’s strawweight division, Zhang is a former champion herself, losing her title to Namajunas this past April at UFC 261 by first-round TKO

Also on the main card, Justin Gaethje and Michael Chandler will do battle in the UFC’s Lightweight Division. This is the overwhelming favorite to be Fight of the Night

Frankie Edgar will look to get back on track against Marlon Vera. This could be a make-or-break for Edgar, 40, who is coming off a devastating KO loss to Cory Sandhagen earlier this year.

Saturday’s early prelims start at 6 p.m. ET on UFC Fight Pass, followed by regular prelims at 8 p.m on ESPNEWS or ESPN+. The main card begins at 10 p.m. on ESPN+ PPV. Check out the full fight card, below:

Main Card

Kamaru Usman (c) -330 vs. Colby Covington +260

Weili Zhang -115 vs. Rose Namajunas (c) -105

Marlon Vera -175 vs. Frankie Edgar +150

Shane Burgos -195 vs. Billy Quarantillo +165

Justin Gaethje -200 vs. Michael Chandler +170

Preliminary Card

Alex Pereira -260 vs. Andreas Michailids +210

Bobby Green -175 vs. Al Iaquinta +150

Phil Hawes -330 vs. Chris Curtis +260

Ian Garry -380 vs. Jordan Williams +300

Nassourdine Imavov -125 vs. Edmen Shahbazyan +105

