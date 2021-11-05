It must be podcast day here at Project Spurs. Earlier we posted the latest episode of the Spurscast with Paul Garcia and John Diaz, and John is back for the first Forever Toros episode of the season, covering the Austin Spurs.

John, Jonas Clark, and Michael De Leon are back to talk about the Austin Spurs and what we are looking forward to with the upcoming season, which will not be played in the gubble.

We also talk about seeing a hefty bit of minutes for Spurs rookie Joshua Primo and the Austin Spurs’ new head coach, whose name we will pronounce correctly at some point this season.

The Austin Spurs’ first game of the season will be tonight on the road against the RGV Vipers. Be sure to read Jonas’ season preview to find out more and see how you can watch tonight’s game.

Also you can catch our special Austin Spurs only page at SpursonSixth.com.

