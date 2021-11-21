The Autumn Internationals have not been kind to the U.S. Women’s Eagles Rugby team, as they’ve lost three consecutive matches. After consecutive home losses in Colorado, the Eagles lost on the road in Dublin, Ireland, and are once again the visitors. This weekend they’ll play against the top-ranked Red Roses of England at Sixways Stadium in Worcester, England.

England’s women’s rugby team is tough to beat, and they don’t look to start losing this weekend. The Women Eagles hadn’t taken the pitch since 2019, and could just be knocking off the rust, but that is a little less than likely. The USA ladies haven’t won since July 2019, and have won just three tests since 2017. In that time, they’ve played England’s women three times in that span, losing all three of them.

For Sunday’s home team, their winning streak goes back a number of years to the Six Nations final in 2017-2018 when they lost to France head-to-head. It has been a long streak of domination since then for the Red Roses, who are holding opponents under 20 points per test so far this season.

FloRugby will produce the broadcast for this weekend’s rugby match between the two nations. While available almost everywhere, FloRugby may not work for you due to restrictions or other limitations based on your location. In this case, we recommend you check out PremiumTV.

A non-contract, non-subscription service, PremiumTV brings you the biggest events in sports and entertainment from around the world, no VPN required. Pay for the things you want to watch without forgetting to cancel a trial or wasting your money on channels you don’t use. PremiumTV has this weekend’s test between the USA Women’s Eagles and the England Women’s Red Roses in high-quality HD for just $9.99

