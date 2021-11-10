Gonzaga Bulldogs will start national championship with a home opener against Dixie State at 9 PM ET in McCarthey Athletic Center. The game will cover the Root Sports Northwest former NBC Sports Northwest and as well AT&T Sportsnet Southwest. The article heading going to discuss about Gonzaga Bulldogs vs Dixie State Trailblazers start time, venuw match up and how to watch the season opener game.



Game Information

When: 9:00 p.m. ET

9:00 p.m. ET Where: McCarthey Athletic Center



TV Broadcast: NBC Sports NW/ Root Sports NW

NBC Sports NW/ Root Sports NW Live Stream: Gamepass.TV

The Gonzaga have Dixie State at home this weekend and are home against Gonzaga in the season’s finale. Those are currently the top two teams in the CAA, and Gonzaga can generate an atmosphere when the fan base is fired up. Will it be?

This is a critical opportunity for Gonzaga: It’s a must-win game if the Gonzaga want to stay in the playoff picture. Dixie State is no easy task and the matchup doesn’t bode well for Gonzaga – but all a program can ask for is an opportunity to claw its way back into the national discussion.

Gonzaga Bulldogs vs. Dixie State Men’s Basketball Preview

Two games does not make a trend quite yet, so it is a small sample size. The Zags are shooting just 16-of-48 from long range (33 percent). Now, it isn’t fair to just remove makes from that amount, but, in the spirit of analysis, if you take out the makes/attempts by the walk-ons, that number drops to 12-of-41 (29.2 percent). In particular, the backcourt of Andrew Nembhard, Rasir Bolton, and Nolan Hickman has gone just 2-for-20 in the two exhibition games.

In the exhibition games, both Kaden Perry and Ben Gregg looked good, especially when on the court together. Will those players earn meaningful minutes, in the first half or the second half? Dixie State should provide a bit more insight into how the roster will be managed this season. Few tends to run on the more conservative side, so it seems unlikely that we will see a full 10-man rotation this year.

