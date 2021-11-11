It’s country music’s biggest night, and tonight, country music star Luke Bryan will host the 2021 CMA Awards or Country Music Awards to celebrate the best in the country music genre. Several artists will be performing and presenting, and many well-known artists are up for performance awards.

2021 CMA Awards Details

What: 2021 CMA Awards

When: Wednesday, November 10, 2021 at 8 p.m. ET

Where: Nashville, TN

Channel: ABC

Live Stream: GamePass.TV (global)

Who is the host of 2021 CMA Awards

Luke Bryan will host the 55th Annual Country Music Association Awards . The CMA Awards will more or less return to its usual form for its 55th year.The famous reality show “American Idol’ judge Luke making history as the first solo host at the 2021 CMAs!



Where and when does the show start?

The show kicks off at 8 p.m. ET on ABC, live from Tennessee’s Bridgestone Arena in Nashville. Attending audience members are required to bring proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test that was taken within 72 hours of the event.

Performers List of the CMA Awards Ceremony



The aqwards ceremony will start at 8 PM ET and several artists are lined up for performances including:

Luke Bryan

Dan + Shay

Jennifer Hudson

Miranda Lambert

Thomas Rhett

Blake Shelton

Chris Stapleton

Keith Urban

Zac Brown Band

Alongside that list and several others, there will also be special collaborations by Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood, Dierks Bently with Breland and Hardy, Mickey Guyton featuring Brittney Spencer and Madeline Edwards, Carly Pearce and Ashley McBride, and finally Chris Young and Kane Brown.

Among the notable presenters are Trace Adkins, Lauren Daigle, Florida Georgia Line, Amy Grant, Alan Jackson, Lady A, Scotty McCreery, Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, Darius Rucker, Susan Sarandon, and Trisha Yearwood.

With that amount of talent, it’s sure to be a star-studded night, and that’s not even mentioning the artists up for awards.

Heading into #CMAawards day like… Join us for Country Music’s Biggest Night TONIGHT at 8/7c on @ABCNetwork!! You won’t want to miss it! pic.twitter.com/Owyfq3dQnz — CMA Country Music (@CountryMusic) November 10, 2021

Who is nominited for 2021 CMA Awards

Entertainer of the Year: Eric Church, Luke Combs, Miranda Lambert, Chris Stapleton, and Carrie Underwood.

Female Vocalist of the Year: Gabby Barrett, Miranda Lambert, Ashley McBryde, Maren Morris, and Carly Pearce.

Male Vocalist of the Year: Dierks Bentley, Eric Church, Luke Combs, Thomas Rhett, and Chris Stapleton.

Vocal Group of the Year: Lady A, Little Big Town, Midland, Old Dominion, and Zac Brown Band.

Vocal Duo of the Year: Brooks & Dunn, Brothers Osborne, Dan + Shay, Florida Georgia Line, and Maddie & Tae.

New Artist of the Year: Jimmie Allen, Ingrid Andress, Gabby Barrett, Micky Guyton, and HARDY.

For the full list of awards nominees, including album, single, song, musical event, music video, and musician of the year, check the CMA Awards website.

How to Watch the 2021 CMA Awards in the US and Canada?



In the United States, the CMA Awards will be broadcast live on ABC, which is available with basic cable or a cable subscription. The “On the Red Carpet at The CMA Awards” show will also be live at 6:30 p.m. ET. Stream the full Awards show without cable or VPN.

On the other hand it is unsure whether it will be available elsewhere around the world. You can use a streaming service like HuluTV or YouTube, fuboTV but the subscriptions are cost-prohibitive for just one event even you can’t get the OTT service from outside of USA. This is the reason we recommend GamePass.TV to watch the 55th annual CMA Awards live stream from around the world without cable and a VPN. It is available at a one time price of $9.98 and you will never face auto renewa, subcription or any hidden charge.

The post Country Music Awards Live Stream: Start Time, Nominees, Host, Performers for 2021 CMA Awards in Canada appeared first on Project Spurs.

Related

View the original article on Project Spurs: Country Music Awards Live Stream: Start Time, Nominees, Host, Performers for 2021 CMA Awards in Canada