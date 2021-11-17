The Men’s Canadian National Team is on fire entering tonight’s matchup with Mexico, even if the temps in Edmonton may be at the opposite end of the spectrum.

Canada is undefeated in World Cup qualifying whereas Mexico just lost 2-0 to the United States on Friday.

What: Canada vs. Mexico

When: 9:00 p.m. ET today

Where: Commonwealth Stadium – Edmonton, Alberta, Canada

How to Watch: Paramount+ Subscription (US)

Watch anywhere: Gamepass

2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers: Canada vs. Mexico

Canada has a bit of a home field advantage tonight in more ways than one. Aside from being home in Edmonton, the temperature is sure to play a factor in tonight’s match.

it certainly seemed like a factor in their last win, but Canada will not be counting their eggs before they hatch. El Tri have had some success against Canada in matches this season.

Mexico lost their matchup against the United States 2-0 so they will be looking to regain their footing in group standings, which a win over Canada would solidify.

Canada projected lineup (3-5-2, left to right): Milan Borjan-GK — Kamal Miller, Doneil Henry, Alistair Johnston — Alphonso Davies, Mark-Anthony Kaye, Stephen Eustaquio, Jonathan Osorio, Tajon Buchanan — Jonathan David, Cyle Larin

Mexico projected lineup (3-4-3, left to right): Guillermo Ochoa-GK — Johan Vasquez, Julio Cesar “Cata” Dominguez, Nestor Araujo — Jesus Gallardo, Edson Alvarez, Hector Herrera, Jorge Sanchez — Orbelin Pineda, Raul Jimenez, Hirving “Chucky” Lozano

How to Watch Canada vs. Mexico qualifying soccer from anwyere?

Currently, the only option to watch the match in the United States is through the streaming Paramount+ service, with plans at $4.99 and $9.99 per month in the United States.

We recommend Gamepass for a one-time fee per event streaming globally in HD video without the need for a VPN. If you don’t want to commit to a monthly streaming bill, Gamepass is a preferred a-la-carte streaming option and is available on computer or mobile devices.

Canada vs Mexico Predicted Lineup

Canada Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Milan Borjan; Richie Laryea, Steven Vitória, Kamal Miller, Alistair Johnston; Mark-Anthony Kaye, Stephen Eustaquio; Tajon Buchanan, Alphonso Davies, Liam Millar; Jonathan David

Mexico Predicted XI (4-3-3): Guillermo Ochoa; Luís Rodríguez, Héctor Moreno, Jesús Gallardo, Jesus Dominguez; Héctor Herrera, Andres Guardardo, Luis Romo; Jesús Corona, Raúl Jiménez, Hirving Lozano

The post Canada vs. Mexico: Start Time, Preview, Live stream, 2022 WC Qualifying, How to watch in Canada appeared first on Project Spurs.

Related

View the original article on Project Spurs: Canada vs. Mexico: Start Time, Preview, Live stream, 2022 WC Qualifying, How to watch in Canada