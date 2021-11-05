The Breeders’ Cup World Championships weekend is upon us, running in 2021 for its 37th year. Closing out the season’s race schedule, the Breeders’ Cup is two days of “exciting events both on and off the track” centered, of course, around the 14-race schedule of the world’s best horses and jockeys. The 2021 Breeder’s Cup World Championships are hosted this year at the Del Mar Racing Track of the Del Mar Fairgrounds in Del Mar, California on Friday, November 5th & 6th.

2021 Breeders' Cup World Championships

What: 2021 Breeders’ Cup

Friday, November 5 – 6, 2021 @ 5 p.m. EST

Del Mar Racing Track – Del Mar, California

NBC Sports Network

NBC Sports Network Watch Anywhere: Gamepass

2021 Breeders’ Cup Horse Race Preview



In total, $31 million is up for grabs to the top performers at this year’s Breeders’ Cup, including the $6 million in prizes for the Breeders’ Cup Classic finale. The 2021 field features talent from six continents, spanning 16 countries, all competing in the 14 division events. After a rather successful run at the 2020 Breeders’ Cup, esteemed but now fallen top trainer Bob Baffert is back at the track after a turbulent year.

Back in the spring at the Kentucky Derby, winner Medina Spirit failed a drug test, putting Baffert under suspicion and leading to his barring from Churchill Downs. The New York Times took a further dive this week into the controversy surrounding Baffert and his presence at horse-racings fall culmination. Baffert was the trainer for the top two finishers in last year’s Breeders’ Cup Longines Classic. Per the article in The Times, Baffert has trained eight horses participating in the Breeders’ Cup weekend this year, including six for members of the event’s board.

How to Watch 2021 Breeders’ in the USA and Canada



NBC will broadcast the 2021 Breeders’ Cup this year with live coverage on NBC Sports Network in the United States, and the finale, the Longines Classic, will air Saturday evening on the network’s primary channel. Depending on where you are, you may face restrictions when trying to view the 2021 Breeders’ Cup. In this case, we recommend that you check out Gamepass for 2 days full race coverage with one time payment.

Gamepass providing you a non-contract, non-subscription service, its brings you the biggest sports and entertainment events from around the world, no VPN needed. Don’t worry about canceling a trial or paying for channels you won’t use, Gamepass has you covered. Stream from USA, Canada or anywhere in world get the complete coverage of the 2021 Breeders’ Cup World Championships horse race this weekend with Gamepass for just paying $9.99

2021 Breeders’ Cup Race Schedule

Race Date / Time (EST) Juvenile Turf Sprint Friday, November 4, 2021 @ 5:50 p.m. NetJets Juvenile Fillies Friday, November 4, 2021 @ 6:30 p.m. Juvenile Fillies Turf Friday, November 4, 2021 @ 7:10 p.m. TVG Juvenile Friday, November 4, 2021 @ 7:50 p.m. Juvenile Turf Friday, November 4, 2021 @ 8:30 p.m. Filly & Mare Sprint Saturday, November 5, 2021 @ 3:05 p.m. Turf Sprint Saturday, November 5, 2021 @ 3:40 p.m. Big Ass Fans Dirt Mile Saturday, November 5, 2021 @ 4:19 p.m. Maker’s Mark Filly & Mare Turf Saturday, November 5, 2021 @ 4:59 p.m. Qatar Racing Sprint Saturday, November 5, 2021 @ 5:38 p.m. FanDuel Mile Saturday, November 5, 2021 @ 6:20 p.m. Longines Staff Saturday, November 5, 2021 @ 7 p.m. Longines Turf Saturday, November 5, 2021 @ 7:40 p.m. Longines Classic Saturday, November 5, 2021 @ 8:40 p.m.

Breeders’ Cup purse

p class=”block-element__p”>This year’s Breeders’ Cup has a $31 million purse for the races held on Friday and Saturday. The winner of the Longines Breeders’ Cup Classic on Saturday night will take home the biggest grand prize of $6 million.

Five races on Friday and nine races on Saturday give out prize money. All the 14 races offer at least $1 million in prize money.

