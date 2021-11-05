Bellator 270: Patricky ‘Pitbull vs Peter Queally is set to air on Fri., November 5, 2021 from Dublin, Ireland, The vacant 155-poud Title rematch between Queally vs Pitbull 2. On the other hand Co-Fight event is set for James Gallagher vs Patchy Mix in a bantamweight Title. Everything about today’s Bellator MMA 270: Qually vs Pitbul 2 fight card, preview and where to watch the full fight from anywhere without cable or VPN.

Bellator 270: Queally vs Pitbul 2 fight info



When: November 5, 2021

Where: Dublin, Ireland

TV Channel: Showtime East (USA)

Watch anywhere: Gamepass.TV

Bellator 270: Pitbull vs. Queally 2 Fight preview

Ireland’s Peter “The Showstopper” Queally looks to bring the house down in Dublin as the No. 4 ranked lightweight faces 23-time BELLATOR veteran and No. 1 ranked Patricky “Pitbull” Freire in a hotly anticipated immediate rematch for the vacant 155-pound title

Patricky Pitbull will stand in his way with hopes of earning the strap his brother, Patricio Pitbull, held for quite some time prior to vacating it a few weeks ago. The Brazilian is nothing short of an experienced veteran who has been in the cage with the likes of Michael Chandler, Josh Thompson, Eddie Alvarez and Marcin Held. Pitbull steps in the Bellator cage for the for 23rd time today and holds a promotional record of 14-8. The 35-year-old will make that walk seeking revenge and a halt to his two-fight skid. He’s only lost three straight once in his career, and that was back in 2012-2013. Overall, this is a highly anticipated title fight that you don’t want to miss.

Where to Stream Bellator 270: Queally vs. Pitbull 2 from anywhere?



Showtime TV channel will cover the in U.S. Fan’s in the United States can watch the fight through cable connection, as well as you can stream via SHOWTIME APP. Unfortunately, depending on where you are in the world, you may or may not face restrictions when trying to view the card. In this case, we recommend you check here

How to watch Bellator MMA 270 live stream in Canada, UK, Australia or New Zealand

Officially Bellator 270 will covrage in the US Showtime and BBC i-play in the United Kingdom. So, many fight fan’s are suffering live coverage the biggest MMA fight. But we found an legit way for all MMA fan’s, The Bellator Queally vs. Pitbull 2 ive stream will available in Gamepass

A non-contract, non-subscription service, Gamepass brings you the biggest events in sports and entertainment from around the world, with no VPN required. You can stream the entire fight card in full HD with Gamepass

Bellator MMA 270 Main Card



Peter Queally vs. Patricky Freire

James Gallagher vs. Patrick Mix

Daniel Weichel vs. Pedro Carvalho

Ilias Bulaid vs. Georges Sasu

Preliminary Card



Ciaran Clarke vs. Jordan Barton

Junior Morgan vs. Darragh Kelly

Daniele Scatizzi vs. Brian Hooi

Lee Chadwick vs. Arunas Andriuskevicus

