The New Zealand All Blacks continue their 2021 Northern Tour this weekend in Rome, Italy. There, they’ll take on the Italy National Rugby Union Blues. Inside Olimpico Stadio, the two teams will collide as the All Blacks look to keep rolling with ease through their trip. The action gets started at 9 a.m. on Saturday morning Eastern Standard Time.

What: New Zealand All Blacks vs Italy Blues

New Zealand All Blacks vs Italy Blues When: Saturday, November 6, 2021 @ 9 a.m. EST

Saturday, November 6, 2021 @ 9 a.m. EST Where: Olimpico Stadio – Rome, Italy

Olimpico Stadio – Rome, Italy TV Broadcast: FloRugby

FloRugby Watch Anywhere: PremiumTV

New Zealand All Blacks vs Italy Blues Rugby Preview



New Zealand is without a doubt one of the best rugby teams in the world, and it is no contest. Famous for their pregame performance of the intimidating haka, the mentality of dominance carries to the pitch – just look at the season they’re having.

In 2021, the All Blacks have lost just one test, which was to South Africa in October in the Fortinet Rugby Championship in the final. Despite the loss, New Zealand still won the championship by having a better record throughout the tournament. They rebounded nicely on their Northern Tour with a 104-14 win over the USA Eagles on the first leg of the trip, followed by a 54-16 victory over Wales last weekend. At the beginning of the year, they had back-to-back series wins in the Steinlager Series and the Bledisloe Cup.

This weekend kicks off the first challenge in the Autumn Nations Series for the Italians. Matches against Argentina and Uruguay are on the calendar for the next two weekends. It is the first action for the men’s Blues team since the spring in the 2021 Six Nations Tournament. There, the Italians lost handily to Wales and Scotland. That doesn’t bode well for their pending tilt with the All Blacks.

The teams were last scheduled to face each other in the 2019 Rugby World Cup that was held that year in Japan. Super Typhoon Hagibis caused the controversial cancellation. In the last test that actually took place, the All Blacks dismissed Italy during New Zealand’s 2018 Northern Tour, 66-3 at Olimpico Stadio.

How to Watch the All Blacks vs Italy Rugby from anywhere?



FloRugby will produce the broadcast for this weekend’s rugby match between the two nations. While available almost everywhere, FloRugby may not work for you due to restrictions or other limitations based on your location. In this case, we recommend you check out PREMIUMTV

A non-contract, non-subscription service, PremiumTV brings you the biggest events in sports and entertainment from around the world, no VPN required. Pay for the things you want to watch without forgetting to cancel a trial or wasting your money on channels you don’t use. PremiumTV has this weekend’s test between the All Blacks vs Italy Live Stream Rugby in high-quality HD for just $9.95

All Blacks Starting XV

1) George Bower, 2) Dane Coles, 3) Tyrel Lomax, 4) Tupou Vaa’l, 5) Josh Lord, 6) Luke Jacobson, 7) Sam Cane, 8) Hoskins Sotutu, 9) Brad Weber, 10) Richie Mo’Unga, 11) George Bridge, 12) Quinn Tupaea, 13) Braydon Ennor, 14) Sevu Reece, 15) Damian McKenzie

Reserves: 16) Asafo Aumua, 17) Ethan De Groot, 18) Ofa Tuungafasi, 19) Samuel Whitelock, 20) Shannon Frizell, 21) Finlay Christie, 22) David Havili, 23) Jordie Barrett

Italy Blues Starting XV

1) Danilo Fischetti, 2) Gianmarco Lucchesi, 3) Marco Riccioni, 4) Marco Fuser, 5) David Sisi, 6) Sebastian Negri, 7) Michele Lamaro, 8) Renato Giammarioli, 9) Stephen Varney, 10) Paolo Garbisi, 11) Montana Ioane, 12) Marco Zanon, 13) Ignacio Brex, 14) Federico Mori, 15) Matteo Minozzi

Reserves: 16) Luca Bigi, 17) Ivan Nemer, 18) Pietro Ceccarelli, 19) Niccolo Cannone, 20) Federico Ruzza, 21) Abraham Steyn, 22) Callum Braley, 23) Carlo Canna

