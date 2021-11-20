There’s a reason why, in sports, the biblical story of David versus Goliath is invoked when preparing for a matchup between a favorite and an underdog. So the story goes, David defeated the giant, and to this day, the tale represents that against all odds, the mighty can fall. Last Saturday, on the fourth stop of the New Zealand Rugby All Black’s 2021 Northern Tour, Goliath fell.

Playing the part of David was Ireland, now winners of four consecutive tests on their home field at Aviva Stadium in Dublin. For the All Blacks, the 29-20 loss is unfortunate, little else. They now prepare to wrap up the 2021 Northern Tour against the France rugby team in Paris at the Stade de France. Can Goliath fall a second time?

What: Autumn Internatinal Ruby Series 2021

When: Saturday, November 20, 2021 – 3 p.m. EST

Where: Stade de France – Paris, France

TV Broadcast: FloRugby (US)

Watch Anywhere: PremiumTV

France Rugby Team vs New Zealand All Blacks Preview

It has been over three years since the France and the All Blacks last took the pitch against each other, a test that ended in a New Zealand 49-14 home victory. Including that win, the All Blacks have won 14 consecutive contests dating back to June 2009. France last won earlier that month, 27-22.

New Zealand’s loss last weekend to Ireland was just the All Blacks’ second loss this year and just four matches after their previous in the 2021 Rugby Championship. On the year, New Zealand is 12-2 and hopes to finish with one final victory. To earn it, they’ll have to get by a fresh France team that is coming off of a 29-20 win in a friendly over Argentina. It was France’s first action since this summer when they played a trio of friendlies against Australia, finishing that series 1-2.

Last February, France had a shot at the Six Nation title but came up short in their bid with a loss to Scotland in a historic home loss. If the All Blacks aren’t careful, the France could be the latest nation to win an upset against them, building momentum ahead of the Rugby World Cup. New Zealand hasn’t lost consecutive tests since last November when they lost to Australia and Argentina in the 2020 Investec Tri Nations.

How to Watch the All Blacks vs France Autumn Internationals Rugby 2021



FloRugby will produce the broadcast for this weekend’s rugby match between the two nations. While available almost everywhere, FloRugby may not work for you due to restrictions or other limitations based on your location. In this case, we recommend you check out PremiumTV.

A non-contract, non-subscription service, PremiumTV brings you the biggest events in sports and entertainment from around the world, no VPN required. Pay for the things you want to watch without forgetting to cancel a trial or wasting your money on channels you don’t use. PremiumTV has this weekend’s test between the All Blacks and French Rugby in high-quality HD for just $9.99

All Blacks Starting XV

1) Joe Moody, 2) Dane Coles, 3) Nepo Laulala, 4) Brodie Retallick, 5) Samuel Whitelock, 6) Akira Ioane, 7) Sam Cane, 8) Ardie Savea, 9) Aaron Smith, 10) Richie Mo’Unga, 11) George Bridge, 12) Quinn Tupaea, 13) Rieko Ioane, 14) Will Jordan, 15) Jordie Barrett

Reserves: 16) Samisoni Taukei’aho, 17) George Bower, 18) Ofa Tu’ungafasi, 19) Tupou Vaa’i, 20) Shannon Frizell, 21) Brad Weber, 22) Damian McKenzie, 23) David Havili

France Starting XV

1) Cyril Baille, 2) Peato Mauvaka, 3) Uini Atonio, 4) Cameron Woki, 5) Paul Willemse, 6) Francois Cros, 7) Anthony Jelonch, 8) Gregory Alldritt, 9) Antoine Dupont, 10) Romain Ntamack, 11) Gabin Villiere, 12) Jonathan Danty, 13) Gael Fickou, 14) Damian Penaud, 15) Melvyn Jaminet

Reserves: 16) Gaeten Barlot, 17) Jean-Baptiste Gros, 18) Demba Bamba, 19) Romain Taofifenua, 20) Thibaud Flament, 21) Dylan Cretin, 22) Maxime Lucu, 23) Matthieu Jalibert

