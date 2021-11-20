Both the Chicago Red Stars and the Washington Spirit know what it’s like to reach the NWSL Championship game. Neither, however, has yet to experience the thrill of victory on the league’s biggest stage. That will all change this Saturday when the Red Stars and Spirit each make their second appearance in the NWSL Championship for the 2021 title. It all goes down at Lynn Family Stadium in Louisville, Kentucky.

2021 NWSL Championship: Chicago vs Washington Preview



For the Red Stars, they very well could be playing in their third championship match if the 2020 season hadn’t been lost to the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2019, Chicago reached the season finale, falling to the North Carolina Courage 4-0. It was the first time they’d been in the championship match, which can be a tough experience in general. The fact that they were facing the defending champions who were in their third straight finals appearance didn’t make it any less daunting. In an extended playoff format this season, North Carolina was eliminated in the first round by Chicago’s finals opponent the Spirit.

The chances were high that one or both of the Red Stars and the Spirit would be playing this weekend. Both teams were top-five this season in both the most goals scored as well as the fewest goals allowed. They are each coming off of two-goal performances in the semi-final round, and have scored three goals each in the playoffs. The NWSL’s leading goal scorer, Washington’s Ashley Hatch, will also be on the pitch in this one and looking to make a difference.

The last time that Washington was in the NWSL was 2016, and the experience ended in a heartbreaking fashion. After defeating Chicago 2-1 that year in the semifinals round, they forced a draw at full-time with Western New York 2-2 at the end of regulation. In penalty kicks, the Spirit fell 3-2, losing in their first appearance in the NWSL championship. With both teams looking for redemption, combined with their ability to score, Saturday’s match is sure to be a good one.

In the regular season, the Red Stars and the Spirit played each other four times. Chicago took the head-to-heads 2-1-1, out-scoring Washington 6-4, winning both at home and on the road. The teams last played in September where the Spirit got the win in extra time over an under-manned Red Stars squad who had a red card.

How to Watch the 2021 NWSL Championship

2021 NWSL Final Starting XI

