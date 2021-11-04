The second event of the 2021 Pinty’s Grand Slam of Curling is underway in Alberta, Canada. Inside the Chestermere Recreation Centre the tournament continues this week with the BOOST National. Bart Yabsley, president of Sportsnet, the Pinty’s Cup’s owner, wrote in this year’s BOOST National program guide about the sport’s return to live crowds with this week’s event. “This week at the Chestermere Recreation Arena,” Yabsley said, “we welcome the opportunity to host a Grand Slam event in Chestermere for the first time.”

The BOOST National is the second event on the Grand Slam’s season calendar. Covering more than half of a year, the tournament runs from October 2021 into May 2022, traveling across Canada. Last year’s Boost National that was scheduled for December 2020 was postponed due to the pandemic.

In the BOOST National’s return to action, Team Mouat and Team Fleury currently lead the men’s and women’s Grand Slam standings respectively. They’ll compete this week against 15 other top teams in their divisions, opening with the triple-knockout preliminaries, followed by a playoff of the qualifying teams. While winning is the main goal, maintaining proximity in the points standings is the ultimate objective, which of course is easier for those who win. Watch here the 2021-22 season continues with the BOOST National Curling live stream from Nov. 2-7, in Chestermere, Alberta.

As with last October’s Pinty’s Grand Slam of Curling Masters tournament, first place is awarded with 12 points, while second place gets nine points. Teams that reach the semifinals and quarterfinals earn seven points and five points, and non-playoff teams earn a point each.

In Canada, the 2021 BOOST National event on the Pinty’s Grand Slam of Curling schedule airs on Sportsnet. Outside of the country, the BOOST National will air on Yare to subscribers, where it is available. If you’re having a hard time finding the broadcast, it may not be available in your area. In this case, we recommend you check out OLYMTV

2021 GSOC BOOST National – Pinty’s Grand Slam of Curling Schedule

Date / Time (EST) Round Tuesday, November 2 @ 2 p.m. Triple Knockout Wednesday, November 3 @ 2 p.m. Triple Knockout Thursday, November 4 @ 2 p.m. Triple Knockout Friday, November 5 @ 2 p.m. Triple Knockout Saturday, November 6 @ 2 p.m. Women’s Quarterfinals Saturday, November 6 @ 6 p.m. Men’s Quarterfinals Saturday, November 6 @ 10 p.m. Men’s / Women’s Semifinals Sunday, November 7 @ 12 p.m. Men’s Final Sunday, November 7 @ 4 p.m. Women’s Final

