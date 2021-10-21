With 10 matches in total, WWE has made this card as large as one of the so-called big four PPVs like WrestleMania or SummerSlam. Some of the matchups management has put together make it feel almost as important as one of those shows, too. The following article lays out everything you need to know ahead of the loaded wrestling card, including the best WWE Crown Jewel PPV events direct stream, PPV price, and where to order 2021 Crown Jewel

WWE Crown Jewel 2021 Info

Date: Thursday Oct 21, 2021

Start Time: 1 p.m. EST (Kickoff Show begins at 12 EST)

Venue: Mohammed Abdu Arena, Saudi Arabia

Coverage: FIGHTPASS PPV

Saudi Arabia on Thursday afternoon for the 2021 edition of Crown Jewel. As with other events in WWE’s partnership with the Saudi government, the promotion is bringing a stacked card to Mohammed Abdu Arena on the Boulevard in Riyadh.

Three of WWE’s top four singles titles were up for grabs. Big E defended the WWE title against Drew McIntyre, Roman Reigns put the Universal Championship up against Brock Lesnar and Becky Lynch battled Bianca Belair and Sasha Banks in a Triple Threat for the SmackDown women’s title.

2021 WWE Crown Jewel Matches

Universal Championship — Roman Reigns (c) vs. Brock Lesnar

While the creative steam is starting to run out of Reigns’ title run, it doesn’t seem WWE is quite ready to pull the trigger on taking the belt off of him. The central component to the entire Reigns vs. Lesnar story has been Paul Heyman.

The Usos vs. Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander

The pre-show match for Crown Jewel pits the SmackDown tag team champions against Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander in non-title action. With The Usos holding the SmackDown tag team titles and Benjamin and Alexander being on the opposite brand, The Usos should pick up the win in this match.

SmackDown women’s championship: Becky Lynch vs. Bianca Belair vs. Sasha Banks

While women weren’t allowed to wrestle in Saudi Arabia when WWE’s deal with the country began, this triple threat may end up being the match of the night at this year’s Crown Jewel. It’s three of the biggest stars in WWE facing off in a title match where the winner is far from obvious.

WWE Championship — Big E (c) vs. Drew McIntyre

After spending far too much time involved with the WWE title picture, McIntyre was forced to find something else to do after losing to Bobby Lashley in a match where he couldn’t challenge for the title again so long as Lashley held the belt if he lost. So, of course, McIntyre became Big E’s first big non-Lashley challenger after E won the championship.

Raw Tag Team Championship — RK-Bro (c) vs. AJ Styles & Omos

Randy Orton and Riddle have become a solid tag team and a fun act overall. Riddle hasn’t quite caught on that Orton is perfectly willing to sacrifice him, but Orton hasn’t exactly been subtle about that. This is a rematch of another SummerSlam match and another title situation where it doesn’t make sense to flip the belts.

Mansoor vs. Mustafa Ali

There is no easier pick on the card than this match. Mansoor is basically a superhero on the WWE cards in Saudi Arabia. He has won battle royals with more than 50 men involved and is undefeated on these shows.

How watch WWE Crown Jewel Online for free



This is not a joke! You can’t stream or watch the 2021 Crown Jewel free of cost. The venue for WWE Crown Jwel 2021 is the Mohammed Abdu Arena on the Boulevard in Riyadh. So, you must have PPV access in the biggest WWE event. In the United States fan’s can watch online via Pea



On TV, you can watch on the WWE Network which we highly recommend, or if you don’t have a fast and reliable internet connection, the best option to watch the pay per view events through FIGHTPASS

