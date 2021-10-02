Qualifying for the 2023 Rugby World Cup is currently underway, and the United States Eagles can get closer to clinching their spot in the tournament with a win on Saturday, October 2, 2021. Their opponent on the pitch is the Uruguay Los Teros as the teams contend for the first of two spots available to represent the Americas on the global stage. A loss doesn’t mean elimination, though it would make their path to the 2023 Rugby World Cup slightly more difficult.

What: USA vs Uruguay RWC Americas 1 Playoff

USA vs Uruguay RWC Americas 1 Playoff When: Saturday, October 2, 2021 @ 8 p.m. EST

Saturday, October 2, 2021 @ 8 p.m. EST Where: Infinity Park – Glendale, Colorado

Infinity Park – Glendale, Colorado TV Broadcast: FloSports

FloSports Live Stream: PremiumTV

USA vs Uruguay Rugby World Cup Qualifiers Preview

With a pair of wins over their Canadian neighbors in September, the United States is now in a prime position to secure their 2023 Rugby World Cup opportunity. The Eagles will take on Uruguay at Infinity Park in Glendale, Colorado on Saturday in the first of two legs in the qualifiers for the two automatic spots available to the Americas.

The U.S. is flying high after coming from behind in the last round against Canada on September 11 of all days to not only get the victory in the test against the Canadians but cover the point differential to take the round. American flanker Hanco Germishuys scored three of his nation’s six tries to edge out Canada 34-21, setting up this weekend’s contest against Uruguay. He’ll look to keep his scoring rolling, now having scored four tries in his last two matches.

Uruguay has reached this stage by taking down Brazil and Chile in the Sudamerica 3 Naciones this summer. Chile will now go on to face Canada while Los Teros themselves drew the Americans. It required a strong second-half effort from Uruguay to overcome their early deficit, but in the end, they prevailed. Now they resume play after more than two months away from this particular competition, training the last two weeks for the United States.

The last time the two nations played, Los Teros got the better of the Eagles, winning 35-25 in 2019. America leads the head-to-head record 14-3-1.

How to Watch US Eagles vs Uruguay Live Stream From Anywhere?

FloSports will provide the broadcast to the US Eagles vs Uruguay Los Teros in Leg 1 of the 2023 Rugby World Cup America Qualifiers. Access will require a Pro subscription which is $30 per month or $150 for the year. If you’re just looking for this weekend’s match, however, we recommend you check out PremiumTV.

A non-contract, non-subscription service, PremiumTV brings you the biggest events in sports and entertainment from around the world, with no VPN required. You can stream this weekend’s match in full HD with PremiumTV for just 9.99

What’s next for USA Rugby



After Saturday’s contest in Colorado, the United States and Uruguay will play again on Saturday, October 9 at Estadio Charrua, Montevideo in Uruguay where someone will punch their ticket to the 2023 Rugby World Cup.

Winning is always the goal, but with the opportunity to set the pace in the first leg on Saturday, it should be noted that the real winners of this round may actually be the losing team in the end. Earning the first spot for the Americas would put either Uruguay or the United States in Pool A for the 2023 Rugby World Cup. That’s the same pool as the powerhouse New Zealand, as well as France, Italy, and the top team coming out of Africa.

The losing team would go into a playoff with the victor of Canada and Chile, for a shot to earn the second Americas spot, designated to Pool D. England tops that pool, a formidable opponent, though not as tough as New Zealand, though Argentina and Japan are also tough draws.

USA Eagles Rugby Qualifiers Starting XV

David Ainu’u, 2. Lapeli Pifeleti, 3. Joe Taufete’e, 4. Nate Brakeley, 5. Nick Civetta, 6. Hanco Germishuys, 7. Andrew Guerra, 8. Cam Dolan, 9. Ruben De Haas, 10. Will Magie, 11. Mika Kruse, 12. Bryce Campbell (CAPTAIN), 13. Tavite Lopeti, 14. Christian Dyer, 15. Marcel Brache.

Reserves: Dylan Fawsitt, Matt Harmon, Paul Mullen, Greg Peterson, Moni Tonga’uiha, Nate Augspurger, Luke Carty, Will Hooley

