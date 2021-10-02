Last week’s UFC 266, which featured a number of strong “fight of the night” candidates, is a tough act to follow, but someone has to. Doing the honors this Saturday on UFC Fight Night are Thiago “Marreta” Santos and Johnny Walker in a light heavyweight bout. They’ll step into The Octagon at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas on October 2, 2021, headlining the five-fight main card, battling for position in the light heavyweight division.

What: UFC Fight Night: Santos vs Walker

UFC Fight Night: Santos vs Walker When: Saturday, October 2, 2021 (Main Card @ 7 p.m. EST)

Saturday, October 2, 2021 (Main Card @ 7 p.m. EST) Where: UFC Apex – Las Vegas, Nevada

UFC Apex – Las Vegas, Nevada TV Broadcast: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Fightpass

UFC Fight Night MAIN EVENT PREVIEW: Johnny Walker vs Thiago Santos

It has been just two years since Santos (21-9-0) took on the troubled Jon Jones for the UFC light heavyweight championship at UFC 239. In the early rounds of that fight, it looked like Santos had a good shot at the victory, but the consistency of Jones kicked in, ending Santos’ bid for the title.

Santos had been on a tear through the division entering that fight, but since then has fought just twice, losing both contests, and falling to No.5 in the rankings. Now 37 years old, the knockout swinger looks to fend off another contender hoping to pass him on the ladder – Johnny Walker.

Walker (18-5-0) had only been in the UFC for less than a year when Santos fought Jones at UFC 239, and at 29 years old he aims to be the next to pass up the veteran for a shot at a title himself.

Since debuting in the UFC in 2018 with a first-round knockout of Khalil Rountree Jr., Walker has stacked together wins in his first three contests, all by TKO. The run earned him a chance to headline the preliminary card at UFC 244 in 2019 against Corey Anderson where Walker looked severely over-matched, landing just one strike before getting knocked out quickly in the first round.

Walker lost his next fight in 2020 but looks like he straightened things out again with a first-round knockout victory over Ryan Spann last fall. On Saturday night against Santos, it isn’t too much to expect another KO/TKO finish from either fighter. Both have ended 15 contests each with their blows.

How to Watch UFC Fight Night: Johnny Walker vs Thiago Santos

Saturday night’s UFC Fight Night: Santos vs Walker is being broadcast by ESPN, with the fights airing on ESPN+, including the prelims. UFC Fight Night events don’t require a pay-per-view purchase, but fans hoping to see the fights must have an active ESPN+ subscription. Depending on where you are at, ESPN+ may not be accessible. In this case, we recommend you check out PremiumTV’s Fightpass.

Without a contract or subscription, FightPass allows you to watch the entire UFC Fight Night event without needing a VPN. You can purchase access to this weekend’s prelims and the main card with FightPass for just one price of $9.99.

UFC Fight Night – Card and Odds

Division Favorite

Record / (Odds) Opponent

Record / (Odds) Light Heavyweight Thiago Santos

21-9-0 / (-145) Johnny Walker

18-5-0 / (+125) Middleweight Kevin Holland

21-7-0 / (-170) Kyle Daukaus

10-2-0 / (+150) Lightweight Niko Price

14-5-0, 2 NC / (-195) Alex Oliveira

22-10-1 , 2NC / (+165) Middleweight Krzysztof Jotko

22-5-0 / (-135) Misha Cirkunov

15-6-0 / (+115) Lightweight Alexander Hernandez

12-4-0 / (-630) Mike Breeden

10-3-0 / (+450)

