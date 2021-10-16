It’s an in-state Ohio Valley Conference matchup this weekend for the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles against Tennessee State Tigers. The Tigers (2-3, 0-1) will host the Eagles (2-4, 1-1) at Nissan Stadium, the home of the Tennessee Titans, in Nashville.

What: Tennessee Tech vs Tennessee State Football

Tennessee Tech vs Tennessee State Football When: Saturday, October 16, 2021 @ 3 p.m. CST

Saturday, October 16, 2021 @ 3 p.m. CST Where: Nissan Stadium – Nashville, Tennessee

Nissan Stadium – Nashville, Tennessee TV Broadcast: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Click here To watch

Tennessee Tech University vs Tennessee State Preview

Tennessee Tech

Put plainly, the Golden Eagles looked awful to start the season. In their first two games against Samford and Furman, they were outscored by a combined total of 78-14, getting shut out by Furman. Matters weren’t helped any when the next contest on the slate in Week 3 was the Tennessee Volunteers who rolled over Tech 56-0. After dropping their next game to Eastern Illinois, it looks like Tennessee Tech is starting to settle in.

The Golden Eagles have scored 28 points and 27 points in their last two games respectively, which is much different from Week 1. Wilie Miller has taken over under center for the two victories, and Tennessee Tech is starting to protect the ball much better. It is hard to win football games when one is losing the turnover battle.

Another big difference is that Junior running back David Gist is starting to get it going on the ground. He’s rushed for over 100 yards each of the last two times out, with a total of 457 for the season, approaching a career-best. Speaking of bests, Gist has a career-high four touchdowns already, aided by his 133-yard game against Southeast Missouri State where he scored a pair of touchdowns. Momentum appears to be building, and just in time as the conference schedule heats up.

How to Watch Tennessee Tech vs Tennessee State

ESPN+

will air Saturday’s game between Tennessee Tech and Tennessee State, which is available only with an online subscription. Unfortunately, depending on where you are, the service may not be available to you. In this case, we recommend you check out Gamepass

A non-contract, non-subscription service, PremiumTV brings you the biggest events in sports and entertainment from around the world, with no VPN required. You can stream games in full HD with GamepassTV for just $9.95 for the weekend, $24.99 for the month, or $49.99 for the full season.

Tennessee State Football Preview

Entering the contest off of a win of their own before the bye week last week, the Tigers have had an up and down season. Statistically, Tennessee State played well in their last game against the Austin Peay Governors before nearly losing it in the fourth quarter.

Transfer senior quarterback Geremy Hickbottom has been on a roll this season and has it going on. Three times he’s completed 60-percent of his passes or better, and on three occasions he has passed for 250 yards or more. A dual-threat, Hickbottom also got his legs going two weeks ago against the Governors when he rushed for 66 yards and a touchdown to go with his 301 yards through the air and two passing touchdowns.

State’s defense has been suspect, allowing 38 points to Jackson State in Week 2 and 47 points to Southeast Missouri in Week 4, but they’ve also looked good at times. They’ll have a tough assignment against Gist from Tech unless they can pick up their run defense. Currently, the Tigers are allowing 154.4 yards per game this season, and nearly two touchdowns per game on the ground.

