The United States Women’s Hockey team will be looking for revenge against their counterparts from Canada as they begin the 2021-22 Rivalry Series tonight.

Team USA lost to Canada in the IIHF Women’s World Championship back in August as the Canadian’s played host to the championship in Calgary.

Tonight’s matchup will be the first of nine games between the teams as part of the rivalry.

How to Watch Team Canada vs Team USA

When: 7:30 p.m. ET tonight

Where: PL Center in Allentown, PA

TV Channel: NHL Network (USA) and TSN Sports (Canada)

Live Stream: PremiumTV.Live

United States vs. Canada Preview

The United States still has a bad taste in their mouth after losing at the 2021 IIHF World Championships. They lost in a 3-2 overtime win for Canada as Marie-Philip Poulin scored the gold medal-winning goal.

Not only was Canada’s gold medal win their first at the IIHF Ice Hockey World Championships since 2012, at ended Team USA’s dominant run of five straight.

That will be more than enough motivation for Team USA tonight, as they begin play of the Rivalry series that starts tonight and runs into January 2022.

Each country has won the rivalry series once. Canada won two games to one in 2018-19, and the US was dominant, winning four games to one in 2019-20. However, Team USA’s lost two losses as a team have come against the Canadians.

Canada will look to Poulin, Brianne Jenner, and Jamie Lee Rattray for offense, while Team USA looks to Alex Carpenter. Goalkeeper Nicole Hensley has also been very important for the team.

This is a matchup of the world’s top two teams according to IIHF rankings, so you won’t want to miss a minute of action tonight.

How to stream United States vs Canada Women’s Rivarly Hockey?

