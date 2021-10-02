In Spurscast episode 631, Spurscast host Paul Garcia and Project Spurs founder Michael De Leon discuss the latest San Antonio Spurs topics, including:

At the San Antonio Spurs’ media day Monday, one of the key topics that came up from Spurs Head Coach Gregg Popovich and some players was the Spurs playing faster this season.

With veterans DeMar DeRozan, Patty Mills, and Rudy Gay now gone, the Spurs’ core is now made up of a lot of young, quick, and athletic players. The Spurs want to use their speed to their advantage and get up and down the court this season with an increase in pace and frequency of possessions in transition.

Last year the Spurs were league average in pace and 22nd in frequency of plays in transition per CleaningTheGlass.com.

Coach Popovich also mentioned at media day how he’s excited to see how the young players handle close game situations. With DeRozan gone, who will now be the closer late in games? What plays will the team run down the stretch?

In some other interview nuggets, Jakob Poeltl made it sound like the main creators on offense will be Dejounte Murray and Derrick White.

Poeltl also said he wants to help on offense by providing more scoring to the team.

Jock Landale noted that so far Poeltl and Drew Eubanks have been ahead in the rotation at the five position.

Keldon Johnson mentioned how he’s been working on his outside shot for this coming season.

Earlier this week, Zach Lowe of ESPN dove deep into the Spurs for this upcoming season and beyond.

Lowe mentioned how it’s unknown when Popovich will retire and he wrote about a few of the names he hears most often as the next Spurs head coach when Popovich retires.

Lowe also provided some rumors regarding Ben Simmons, the Spurs’ young core players, Thaddeus Young, and Jaren Jackson Jr.

