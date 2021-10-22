In Spurscast episode 634, Spurscast host Paul Garcia and Project Spurs writer Collin Reid discuss the latest San Antonio Spurs topics:

Blowout on Opening Night

The San Antonio Spurs opened the 2021-2022 regular season with a 26-point blowout of the Orlando Magic.

In the episode, Collin and I discuss some observations from the team offense, defense, and individual players who scored in double figures in the opening game.

Al-Farouq Aminu Waived

On Monday the Spurs waived Al-Farouq Aminu to get their roster down to the maximum of 15 players on guaranteed contracts. The Spurs will now have Aminu’s $10.1 million salary on their cap sheet for the remainder of this season.

No Extension for Lonnie Walker IV

Monday came and went with the Spurs and Walker IV not reaching an agreement on a contract extension. This coming summer the Spurs will be able to tender Walker IV a $6.3 million qualifying offer to make him a restricted free agent.

With only a handful of teams projected to have cap space this season, will Walker IV have a breakout season and get more than the mid-level exception from other teams this summer?

Thaddeus Young Remains on Team

Young’s name has been mentioned in a few trade rumors this offseason, but after the October 18 deadline passed, Young remains on the team.

The San Antonio Spurs now have until the February 10 deadline to find a trade for Young, if not, he becomes an unrestricted free agent this summer.

Young didn’t play in the opening game of the season. When asked why Young didn’t play, Spurs Head Coach Gregg Popovich said though Young didn’t play Wednesday, he’ll remain ready.

Spurs add Devontae Cacok on a two-way deal

The Spurs claimed Devontae Cacok off the waiver list and then converted his contract to a two-way contract. With Cacok now on the team, the Spurs’ roster is full with 15 players on guaranteed contracts and two players on two-way contracts.

