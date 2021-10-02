To say that New Zealand has been dominant at the tournament this year would be an understatement. The closest any opponent has come to them on the final score was Australia back in the second round, a 17-point victory for the All Blacks.

Everything need to know the All Blacks The Championship clash against the Springboks at Cbus Super Stadium in the Gold Coast

All Blacks vs South Africa Live Rugby

What: The Rugby Championship Round 6

The Rugby Championship Round 6 When: Saturday, October 2 at 6:05 a.m. (EST)

Saturday, October 2 at 6:05 a.m. (EST) Where: Cbus Super Stadium in the Gold Coast

Cbus Super Stadium in the Gold Coast Watch Online: Click here to watch

South Africa vs New Zealand Rugby preview

Lienert-Brown missed last weekend’s first match against South Africa with a hamstring strain and Jacobson was a last-minute withdrawal with a stomach bug. New Zealand won the match 19-17 to clinch the Championship title.

Lienert-Brown will take his place at centre on Saturday, forcing Rieko Ioane to move from that spot to the left wing. Jacobson returns at No 8, meaning captain Ardie Savea will play on the openside flank and Akira Ioane on the blindside. The tight five is unchanged.

How to watch All Blacks vs South Africa Springboks Rugby

FloSports will provide the broadcast to the All Blacks contest against South Africa in Round 6 of the 2021 edition of The Rugby Championship. Access will require a Pro subscription which is $30 per month or $150 for the year. If you’re just looking for this weekend’s match, however, we recommend you check out PremiumTV.

A non-contract, non-subscription service, PremiumTV brings you the biggest events in sports and entertainment from around the world, with no VPN required. You can stream this weekend’s match in full HD with PremiumTV by paying $9.95

What you need to know

Saturday will be the 100th test on the pitch between New Zealand and South Africa, a history that currently leans in favor of the All Blacks who have 59 victories. New Zealand has won eight of the last 10 contests between the nations, with one draw and one victory for the Springboks.

Some of Foster’s changes are clearly to address problems evident in New Zealand’s performance last week. Though they expected a high-ball barrage from the Springboks, they didn’t cope as well with that challenge as they should.

Winger George Bridge, who dropped the kick that led to South Africa’s only try, is gone from the match 23.

New Zealand All Blacks Squad

15 Jordie Barrett, 14 Will Jordan, 13 Rieko Ioane, 12 David Havili, 11 George Bridge, 10 Beauden Barrett, 9 TJ Perenara; 1 Joe Moody, 2 Codie Taylor, 3 Nepo Laulala, 4 Brodie Retallick, 5 Scott Barrett, 6 Akira Ioane, 7 Ardie Savea (c), 8 Luke Jacobson.

South Africa Springboks Squad

15 Willie le Roux, 14 Sbu Nkosi, 13 Lukhanyo Am, 12 Damian de Allende, 11 Makazole Mapimpi, 10 Handre Pollard, 9 Faf de Klerk; 1 Trevor Nyakane, 2 Bongi Mbonambi, 3 Frans Malherbe, 4 Eben Etzebeth, 5 Lood de Jager, 6 Siya Kolisi (c), 7 Kwagga Smith, 8 Duane Vermeulen.

Last five tests

2018: All Blacks 34, Springboks 36, Wellington

2018: All Blacks 32, Springboks 30, Pretoria

2019: All Blacks 16, Springboks 16, Wellington

2019: All Blacks 23, Springboks 13, Yokohama

2021: All Blacks 19, Springboks 17, Townsville

The post South Africa vs NZ All Blacks Rugby: Live Stream, Schedule for Rugby Championship 2021 appeared first on Project Spurs.

Related

View the original article on Project Spurs: South Africa vs NZ All Blacks Rugby: Live Stream, Schedule for Rugby Championship 2021