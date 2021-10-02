Friday the San Antonio Spurs signed Nate Renfro and Aric Holman to training camp deals, per the transaction log from RealGM.com.

Tom Osborn of the San Antonio Express News reported Friday the Spurs will be signing players to training camp deals in order to the waive the players and have their G-League rights available for the Austin Spurs.

Renfro played with the Spurs in Summer League back in August. The 6’8″ forward went undrafted in 2019 out of San Francisco and he spent time in the G-League with Austin during the 2020-2021 season.

In the Las Vegas Summer League, Renfro averaged 7.8 points, 4.8 rebounds, 1.4 assists, and 1.2 steals in 21.6 minutes per game during five games.

Holman, 6’9″, also went undrafted in 2019. He’s spent time in the NBA with the Los Angeles Lakers and Dallas Mavericks. He’s also played internationally and he has G-League experience with the Texas Legends.

In August Holman was on the Boston Celtics’ Summer League team where he averaged 5 points and 1.8 rebounds in 8.5 minutes in five games.

With Renfro and Holman, the Spurs now have 20 players on their training camp roster. The Spurs have until October 18 to get their roster down to 15 players on guaranteed deals and two players on two-way contracts.

With Joe Wieskamp being the only player so far on a two-way contract, the Spurs can convert Renfro or Holman to a two-way contract if they didn’t want to just waive them outright.

The Spurs’ roster is currently made up of 17 players on guaranteed contracts, one player on a two-way contract, and now Renfro and Holman on training camp contracts.

One of the key questions facing the Spurs before October 18 is how they’ll get their roster down to 15 players on guaranteed contracts.

Since this is a young team, the two most likely players who might be traded or waived are veterans Al-Farouq Aminu and Thaddeus Young.

However, unless the Spurs are trading either player to a team with cap space or to a team with a large enough trade exception, San Antonio would still be bringing players back and they’d be right back in the same position of finding players to trade or waive.

