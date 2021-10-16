It’s a Colonial Athletic Association (CAA) conference matchup this weekend for both the James Madison University and the Richmond Spiders football teams. Coming off of three consecutive losses, Richmond (2-3, 0-2) hosts the Dukes (4-1, 2-1) at E.Claiborne Robins Stadium on Saturday, October 16, 2021, in Richmond, Virginia.

What: Richmond vs JMU Football

Richmond vs JMU Football When: Saturday, October 16, 2021 @ 2 p.m. CST

Saturday, October 16, 2021 @ 2 p.m. CST Where: E.Claiborne Robins Stadium – Richmond, Virginia

E.Claiborne Robins Stadium – Richmond, Virginia TV Broadcast: NBC Sports Washington

NBC Sports Washington Live Stream: Click here to watch

James Madison Dukes vs Richmond Spiders Week 7 football preview



JMU Football



Coming off of their first loss of the season, a 28-27 close affair against Villanova last weekend, the Dukes look to get back to rolling. Last Saturday’s loss was the first for James Madison since the 2019-2020 season after they went 3-0 in limited play last year. Click here to watch JMU Football

James Madison has the CAA’s top-scoring offense at 42 points per game, while also boasting the top defense that has allowed just nine touchdowns this season. It was another big game for the Dukes on the ground last week, further establishing their conference-best rushing attack. Percy Agyei-Obese found the endzone on two of his 20 carries, totaling 83 rushing yards in just his second game this year. The redshirt senior had 1,216 rushing yards in 2019 along with 19 touchdowns.

Offensively, the Dukes have the ability to out-score the Spiders. Richmond is a poor team against the pass, so it will be interesting to see what approach head coach Curt Cignetti goes with this weekend.

How to Watch JMU football vs Richmond College Football today



NBC Sports Washington will air Saturday’s game between James Madison and Richmond, which is only available regionally. Unfortunately, depending on where you are, the service may not be available to you. In this case, we recommend you check out GamePass.TV

A non-contract, non-subscription service, PremiumTV brings you the biggest events in sports and entertainment from around the world, with no VPN required. You can stream games in full HD with GamepassTV for just $9.95 for the weekend, $19.99 for the month, or $49.99 for the full season.

Richmond Football Preview

It has been two weeks since the Spiders last played. They enter their Saturday contest with James Madison fresh off of a bye week, which may play in their favor. With the exception of their loss to Elon two weeks ago, Richmond has kept it close in their other two losses, including a 21-10 decision against Virginia Tech last month. Quarterback Donald English III struggled in that game to move the ball downfield, but a consistent rushing attack helped, and the score was just 14-7 at halftime.

What was even more impressive about that Virginia Tech game was how the defense stepped up. They limited opportunities for the Hokies through the air, and held their own against Virginia Tech’s rushing attack, preventing even a 50-yard rusher.

Currently, the all-time record between the schools is slightly in favor of James Madison who leads the series 20-18. With five consecutive wins, the Dukes have had the Spiders’ number. Richmond would surely like to flip the script on Saturday and have an opportunity to keep the matchup from getting too far out of favor.

