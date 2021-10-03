Tonight for first time ever Penrith Panthers will face for the historic sports event ‘NRL Telstra Premiership grand final’ aggainst South Sydney Rabbitohs. The grand finals match will be held in Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane, Australia. This year’s NRL Grand Final will take place on Sunday October 3rd. Kick-off is scheduled for 7:30pm (AEDT).

Here everything you need to know about NRL Grand Final 2021 kickoff time, live stream information and who will perform pre game show of 2021 NRL Grand Final.

Panthers vs Rabbitohs Game Info

What: 2021 NRL Grand Final

Where: Brisbane’s Suncorp Stadium.

When:7:30 pm AEDT

TV Channel: Channel 9

South Sydney Rabbitohs will take on the Penrith Panthers in this year’s grand final, after they defeated Manly and Melbourne in their respective prelim finals.

How to watch NRL Grand Final

As with every other season, the NRL Grand Final will be broadcast live and exclusive on Channel Nine. You will also be able to stream the match on 9Now as well as you can watch the full event without cable on Premiumtv from anywhere.

Panthers vs Rabbitohs Game Preview

Both teams are missing some key personnel, with fullback Latrell Mitchell still suspended for the Rabbitohs, and back rower Tevita Pangai Jr injured for Penrith.

There are also questions about the fitness of Souths halfback Adam Reynolds, whose leg injury prevented him from kicking in their preliminary final against the Sea Eagles.

PENRITH PANTHERS TEAM

1. Dylan Edwards

2. Stephen Crichton

3. Paul Momirovski

4. Matt Burton

5. Brian To’o

6. Jarome Luai

7. Nathan Cleary

8. Moses Leota

9. Api Koroisau

10. James Fisher-Harris

11. Viliame Kikau

12. Kurt Capewell

13. Isaah Yeo

14. Tyrone May

15. Scott Sorensen

16. Spencer Leniu

17. Liam Martin

18. Brent Naden

20. J’maine Hopgood

SOUTH SYDNEY RABBITOHS TEAM

1. Blake Taaffe

2. Alex Johnston

3. Dane Gagai

4. Campbell Graham

5. Jaxson Paulo

6. Cody Walker

7. Adam Reynolds

8. Mark Nicholls

9. Damien Cook

10. Tevita Tatola

11. Keaon Koloamatangi

12. Jaydn Su’a

13. Cameron Murray

14. Benji Marshall

15. Jacob Host

16. Tom Burgess

17. Jai Arrow

WHO WILL PERFORM PRE-GAME ENTERTAINMENT AT 2021 NRL GRAND FINAL?

The NRL has confirmed the entertainment lineup for Sunday’s historic grand final, with Kate Miller-Heidke and The Stafford Brothers among those set to perform.

Ian Moss of Cold Chisel fame will also feature in the offering at the first-ever grand final played outside of New South Wales.

The NRL announced the lineup on Sunday, with Miller-Heidke to perform the national anthem and pre-match entertainment alongside Moss

Where to watch Panthers vs Rabbitohs grand final match from anywhere

Betting ODDS

The Panthers will head into the game as favourites although they have been a little easy in the betting and are now out to $1.68 after opening at $1.65 last weekend.

The Rabbitohs have continued to shorten in betting and are now into $2.25 from their opening price of $2.30 and we expect them to start shorter with the weight of the money coming for the Bunnies.

