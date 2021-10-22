The No. 1 contender Oscar “Kaboom” Rivas (27-1, 19 KOs) will face Ryan “The Bruiser” Rozicki (13-0, 13 KOs) will meet tonight in Ryan Rozicki at L’Olympia of Montréal in Canada for historic boxing event. Rivas and Rozicki will headline a special Canadian fight in the US, Canada or anywhere.

What: WBC World Bridgerweight Championship

WBC World Bridgerweight Championship When: Friday, October 21, 2021 @ 7 p.m. EST (Approx)

Friday, October 21, 2021 @ 7 p.m. EST (Approx) Where: L’Olympia of Montréal, Canada

L’Olympia of Montréal, Canada TV Broadcast: ESPN+

Oscar Rivas (27-1) responded to the maiden loss of his professional career against Dillian Whyte by overcoming Sylvera Louis in a low-key bout earlier in the year. Rivas has seen off some solid opponents but the 34-year-old has never really taken his career to the next level and he will hope to see out his remaining years in the ring by challenging for titles.

Ryan Rozicki (13-0) has made a perfect start to his career with 13 wins from 13 fights and he has done so in impressive fashion having stopped all of his opponents so far. He too defeated Louis in his last fight and with his punching power evident, the 26-year-old looks like he has the potential to climb up the rankings in the coming years.

Top Rank Boxing Champions (TR) Boxing fans in the United States can watch Oscar Rivas vs Ryan Rozicki live stream on ESPN+. The date is Friday, October 22. The start time is 7 pm ET / 4 pm PT.

The date when Rivas vs Rozicki airs live in Australia is Saturday, October 23. The start time is 10 am AEDT. Fans can watch the fight live stream on FITE TV. If you are looking for alternative streaming way, then you can try FIGHTPASS

Prediction

Oscar Rivas starts as overwhelming favourite to prevail in this bout with Ryan Rozicki but the undefeated Canadian could cause an upset. With just one loss between the pair in their career so far with Rivas losing to Dillian Whyte, there is little to split the pair. However, Rivas will look to use his superior experience to his advantage to outmanoeuvre his opponent. Both men can prevail but with Rozicki possessing the ability to stop opponents, he could be able to catch Rivas with enough to continue his 100% start to his career.

Main event: Oscar Rivas vs. Ryan Rozicki, 12 rounds, for vacant WBC bridgerweight title

Oscar Rivas vs. Ryan Rozicki, 12 rounds, for vacant WBC bridgerweight title Sebastien Bouchard vs. Sergio Ortega, 8 rounds, welterweights

Steve Rolls vs. Gregory Trenel, 8 rounds, super middleweights

Francis Charbonneau vs. Alexandre Roberge, 6 rounds, cruiserweights

Terry Osias vs. Joaquin Murrieta, 6 rounds, light heavyweights

Kevin Menoche vs. Thad Ridsdill, 4 rounds, junior middleweights

Alexis Barriere vs. Rafael Abdala Sanchez Rojas, 4 rounds, heavyweights

As well, in a four-round cruiserweight rematch featuring a pair of Quebec natives, Alexandre Roberge (1-1) will look to avenge his lone pro defeat against Francis Charbonneau (3-1, 1 KO). In March, Charbonneau edged Roberge by six-round split decision.

