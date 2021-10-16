Fans of the UFC have been treated to some really stacked cards lately, and more are yet to come in the next couple of months. Every weekend can’t feature a title fight or even close contenders, and cards like the one for Fight Night: Ladd vs Dumont this week come about. Click here to Watch the fight from anywhere

While the fights may not have the names everyone knows yet, consider Saturday night as the early chapters in a book or the first episodes of a show – simply plot development. Some of the names and fights this weekend could play a much bigger part in the UFC shortly, including Norma “The Immortal” Dumont. At 6-1-0, she can make a lot of noise by continuing her three-fight win streak and taking down third-ranked bantamweight contender Aspen Ladd (9-1) in a featherweight bout inside The Octagon in Las Vegas at the UFC Apex Arena.

What: UFC Fight Night: Ladd vs Dumont

UFC Fight Night: Ladd vs Dumont When: Saturday, October 16, 2021 @ 7 p.m. CST

Saturday, October 16, 2021 @ 7 p.m. CST Where: UFC Apex Arena – Las Vegas, Nevada

UFC Apex Arena – Las Vegas, Nevada TV Broadcast: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: FightPassApp

Ladd vs Dumont Fight Preview

Dumont has before her the opportunity of a lifetime. It isn’t often that unranked fighters get a shot at a top-three contender, but that is exactly the case this weekend as Dumont and Ladd will fight each other on short notice.

Ladd was supposed to fight at UFC Fight Night two weeks ago against eleventh-ranked Macy Chiasson. At the Friday night weigh-in before the event, however, Ladd looked “shaky” and unbalanced as she took the scale. With her opponent looking unwell, Chiasson decided not to fight her opponent in the Saturday event, to the dismay of Ladd. The decision added insult to injury for Ladd, as she also missed making the 136-pound weight cut by one pound.

Owning up to it, Ladd will actually be able to come in at a higher weight as the quickly scheduled fight with Dumont will be held in the featherweight division. Dumont should be the fresher of the two fighters, having fought three contests in the time since Ladd last stepped in The Octagon in 2019. In May of this year, Dumont got the split-decision victory over Felicia Spence, who most recently unsuccessfully challenged Amanda “The Lioness” Nunes for the women’s featherweight title in 2020.

The win over Spence was the third consecutive win for Dumont, who is a distance fighter. It will be interesting to see on Saturday how Ladd, who has finished four of her last fights by KO/TKO, handles the higher weight of the featherweight division across the bout’s five rounds.

UFC Fight Night Ladd vs Dumont Fight Card / Odds

Weight Division Favorite

Record (Odds) Opponent

Record (Odds) Women’s Featherweight Aspen Ladd

9-1-0 (-130) Norma Dumont

6-1-0 (+110) Heavyweight Andrei Arlovski

31-20-0, 2 NC (-110) Carlos Felipe

11-1-0 (-110) Lightweight Jim Miller

32-16-0, 1 NC (-265) Erick Gonzalez

14-5-0 (+215) Women’s Flyweight Manon Fiorot

7-1-0 (-275) Mayra Bueno Silva

7-1-1 (+220) Featherweight L’udovit Klein

17-3-0 (-365) Nate Landwehr

14-4-0 (+280)

