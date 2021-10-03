The London Marathon returns to the English streets on Sunday, October 3, 2021. The 41st edition of the annual race may not be exactly as it was in years past, but it once again brings more than 40,000 professional runners and hobbyists alike together in the spirit of competition.

Sunday’s race starts at Blackheath, taking the athletes over the world-famous Tower Bridge, and finishes on The Mall at Buckingham Palace.

History of the London Marathon

The first running of the London Marathon took place in the spring of 1981. According to the race’s official website, the London Marathon came about from Chis Brasher and John Disley who were inspired by the New York City Marathon. The first iteration of the event saw 22,000 people apply to run, though only 7,741 were accepted. In a display of togetherness, American Dick Beardsley and Norwegian Inge Simonsen were the first to finish the course. They recorded a shared time of 2:11:48 while holding hands as they crossed the finish line.

In London, the BBC will have coverage of the race across television, radio, and on the BBC Sport website.

Safety Guidelines are In Place at the 2021 London Marathon

To safely hold the event this year, participants must present a negative COVID lateral flow test result before collecting their racing bib, per the participant guide. Random testing will also take place among participants by the race coordinators.

Another measure taken for the safety of all participants this year will be the new wave format at the starting line. Rather than one group start, participants will begin the race in smaller groups at intervals spread out over a 90-minute window.

Each participant is allowed one spectator to cheer them on. All spectators are discouraged from gathering in large groups, and spectator areas will be monitored by event staff members.

What Are the Current World Records for the Marathon

The current official world record stands at 2:01:39 with Kenyan runner Eliud Kipchoge. He set the record at the 2018 Berlin Marathon. Kipchoge, who will not be participating on Sunday, finished in first place at the 2019 London Marathon. He recorded a time of 2:02.37, just 18 seconds ahead of second-place finisher Mosinet Geremew of Ethiopia.

The official world record for the women’s marathon is held by Kenya’s Brigid Kosgei. She ran a 2:14:04 time in the 2019 Chicago Marathon. Kosgei took first place at the London Marathon in 2019 finishing in 2:18:20, beating out her fellow Kenyan Vivian Cheruiyot by nearly two minutes. Set to race in London this weekend, Kosegi does not have any plans to top her record at this time.

