For all of the money and promotion, Celebrity Boxing is supposed to be entertaining, and be a positive publicity exhibition event. The punches are real, though the fighters are somewhat protected. That goes to set up the circumstances around this weekend’s Celebrity Boxing event that was supposed to feature a real former boxer.

What: Lamar Odom vs Ojani Noa Celebrity Boxing Match

Lamar Odom vs Ojani Noa Celebrity Boxing Match When: Saturday, October 2, 2021 @ 8 p.m. EST

Saturday, October 2, 2021 @ 8 p.m. EST Where: James L. Knight Center – Miami, Florida

James L. Knight Center – Miami, Florida TV Broadcast: FITE

Former NBA star Lamar Odom was scheduled to fight a former undisputed heavyweight champion, Riddick Bowe, to headline exhibition. Now, however, he will square off against Ojani Noa – more on him in a second. Odom and Noa will headline the five-fight Celebrity Boxing card on Saturday, October 2, 2021, at the James L. Knight Center in Miami, Florida.

Lamar Odom vs Ojani Noa Fight Preview



According to TMZ, Celebrity Boxing and Florida’s State Athletic Commission got cold feet about having Bowe fight Odom after boxing legend Evander Holyfield to former MMA fighter Vitor Belfort last month. Belfort knocked out Holyfield in the first round of their exhibition, which was more of an actual fight than what Celebrity Boxing presents. Bowe was removed from this weekend’s card just over a week ago.

“The show must go on,” as they say, especially for a card that was already constructed and sold. On short notice, Celebrity boxing found a replacement for Bowe, landing on Noa to take on Odom.

Noa is largely famous for having dated international pop-star Jennifer Lopez in the late 1990s. Now 47 years old, Noa’s name entered the Celebrity Boxing circuit in spring of 2020 when he had agreed to fight Joe Guidice from the Real Housewives of New Jersey reality show for an event scheduled last fall. The fight was moved around the calendar before ultimately being canceled due to COVID-19 reasons. Now Noa will finally get his day in the ring, albeit against a younger, taller opponent in Odom.

Odom is now prepared to enter the ring for the second time in five months after having defeated former pop-star Aaron Carter by TKO in both celebrities’ boxing debuts. The former NBA champion looked fit, though that was an afterthought during the fight that was rather comical given the nearly one-foot height advantage and serious weight advantage for Odom.

Standing 6’10”, it is rather difficult to find someone for Odom to fight that is his own size. Noa definitely doesn’t fit that bill either. Noa is five years older than Odom and nine inches shorter, which should give the advantage to the basketball star.

Where to Watch Celebrity Boxing from anywhere?



The Celebrity Boxing card headlined by Lamar Odom and Ojani Noa is a pay-per-view event on FITE.

Watch Lamar Odom vs Ojani Noa live stream on FITETV, FiteTV brings you the biggest events in sports and entertainment from around the world.

Celebrity Boxing Fight Card

Opponent 1 Opponent 2 Lamar Odom Ojani Noa Paulie Malignaggi Corey B Javante Carter Wideneck Paul Apostolides Michael Gonzalez Natalie DiDonato Maria Escobar

Wideneck vs Javante Carter Boxing Preview

Odom and Noa aren’t the only two celebrities on Saturday night’s card. Social media influencer Javante “HolyGod” Carter taking on fellow Instagram personality Charles “Wideneck” McDowell. According to FITE, it is the first fight for the two who are 14 years apart in age, both standing an even 6-feet tall. McDowell’s Instagram shows him in another boxing match back in June.

Each fighter possess their own unique attributes that have helped them generate their following. Given their absence of a combat background, there is no idea what to expect from this contest. In a 2019 article with Inked Magazine, Carter opened up on his experiences growing up with ectodermal dysplasia, a condition that caused him to not grow any teeth. He said that it led to him getting bullied a lot as a kid growing up in New Orleans, Louisiana. Carter’s opponent, Wideneck rose to fame on the internet for a shared mugshot of his in 2019 that featured his – you guessed it – wide neck. With a checkered past, McDowell is attempting to use his fame to build another life across a number of media platforms.



