Tonight, Top Rank Boxing will be live from the Pechanga Arena in San Diego, CA as Emanuel Navarrete takes on Joet Gonzalez for the WBO featherweight title. Here everything you need to know about the fight card, start time, preview and how to watch tonight’s Top Rank boxing.

Fight Details

What: Navarrete vs. Gonzalez

Navarrete vs. Gonzalez When: Friday, October 15, 2021 @ 8:30 p.m. EST

Friday, October 15, 2021 @ 8:30 p.m. EST Where: Pechanga Arena, San Diego, CA

Pechanga Arena, San Diego, CA TV Broadcast: ESPN+ (US) and Sky Sports UK

ESPN+ (US) and Sky Sports UK Live Stream: Click here to order

Navarrete is the current champion and enters tonight’s fight with a 34-1 record. He won the vacant WBO title in 2020 and then defended it in April with a TKO win over Christopher Diaz.

Emanuel Navarrete vs Joet Gonzalez Fight Preview



Emanuel Navarrete has been a force in the featherweight division, and the scary part is that the Mexican boxer is just 26-years-old. The only blemish on his record came almost a decade ago in his sixth professional fight.

He has notable wins against former titlist Isaac Dogboe, and it looked like Christopher Diaz would be a suitable challenger, especially after he took Shakur Stevenson to 12 rounds, but Navarrete got the TKO win over him back in late April.

Aside from being on a nine-year winning streak, Navarrete has finished seven of his last eight fights with a knockout or TKO. A win tonight could mean a big matchup with someone like WBC titlist Gary Russell Jr. or Josh Warrington, but he still has an opponent to get through tonight.

His opponent, Joet Gonzalez, is not just going to roll over for the champion. Gonzalez has amassed an impressive 24-1 record. His only loss came to Stevenson, and he had an impressive win just over a year ago over Miguel Marriaga.

𝐅𝐑𝐈𝐃𝐀𝐘. 𝐍𝐈𝐆𝐇𝐓. 𝐅𝐈𝐆𝐇𝐓𝐒. Boxing is back in Southern California with a loaded show, headlined by WBO Featherweight champion Emanuel Navarrete squaring off against @JoetGonzalez1. #NavarreteGonzalez | TONIGHT | ESPN+ – 5:30pm PT pic.twitter.com/6NnGr0awdi — Top Rank Boxing (@trboxing) October 15, 2021

Most are expecting Navarrete to get the win either by late stoppage or unanimous decision, but don’t count out Gonzalez, who likely learned a lot from the Stevenson fight.

How to watch Navarrete vs Gonzalez live stream in USA

You can watch the entireEmanuel Navarrete vs Joet Gonzalez on ESPN+. A subscription to the sports streaming service will get you the whole fight card starting at 7:15 p.m. and running all the way to the Navarrete vs Gonzalez main event. ESPN+ includes lots of live sports, when live sports are in action of course.

Watch Navarrete vs Gonzalez Top Rank Boxing in Canada

The Top Rank fight between Navarrete vs Gonzalez on Friday, October 16, 2021 will air on SkySports in the UK, and ESPN+ in United States, but isn’t airing on any channels in the Canada. We recommend you check out Fightpass if you’re looking for the fight. A non-contract, non-subscription service, PremiumTV brings you the biggest events in sports and entertainment from around the world, with no VPN required. You can stream the entire fight card in full HD with PremiumTV for just 6.99$

Top Rank Full Fight Card

Welterweight (147 lbs) Giovani Santillan

(27 – 0 – 0) Angel Ruiz

(17 – 1 – 0) Super Featherweight (130 lbs) Henry Lebron

(13 – 0 – 0) Manuel Rey Rojas

(21 – 5 – 0) Super Lightweight (140 lbs) Lindolfo Delgado

(13 – 0 – 0) Tloxing Garcia Mendez

(21 – 4 – 2) Super Middleweight (168 lbs) Darryl Jones

(4 – 2 – 1) Javier Martinez

(4 – 0 – 0) Bantamweight (118 lbs) Floyd Diaz

(2 – 0 – 0) Jose Ramirez

(1 – 0 – 0) Heavyweight (200+ lbs) Antonio Mireles

(debut) Demonte Randle

Navarrete, a two-division world titlist, won the WBO title in Oct. 2020, and made a successful defense in April against Christopher Diaz. Gonzalez, a former title challenger, seems roughly a sideways step from Diaz, but you never know until you fight the fights.

The rest of the card features prospects and borderline prospects, with welterweight Giovani Santillan in the co-feature, plus junior lightweight Henry Lebron and junior welterweight Lindolfo Delgado in action, among others.

