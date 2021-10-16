College football week 7 is now here, and for most college football teams the new month brings with it the conference portion of their schedule. This week North Carolina A&T and Kennesaw State will at

Fifth Third Bank Stadium in Kennesaw, Georgia. Kickoff is scheduled for 4:00 p.m. ET. One sentence on matchup.

Game Information

When: 1:00 p.m. ET

WHo: North Carolina A&T vs Kennesaw State

Where: Fifth Third Bank Stadium in Kennesaw, Georgia

TV Broadcast: NBC Sports Boston

Live Stream: Gamepass.TV

How to Watch UNC vs Kennesaw State Football today



One of the major issues with watching college football is that the games are spread across numerous channels, which may or may not be part of your subscription package with your current service.If you’re missing the necessary channel for the game you want to watch, check out these services to find the one that’s best for you. Of course, you can stream college football commitment free with Gamepass

A non-contract, non-subscription service, PremiumTV brings you the biggest events in sports and entertainment from around the world, with no VPN required. You can stream games in full HD with GamepassTV for just $9.99 for the weekend.

How to watch UNC football vs Kennesaw State Football Free Online?



If recording games to view later is important to you, one service worth checking out is FuboTV. In addition to having the SEC Network, PAC 12 Network, ACC Network, and Big 10 Network, as well as the other necessary college football channels and live local channels, FuboTV provides customers with 250 hours of cloud DVR storage.

At the standard price of $64.99, FuboTV does offer a free seven-day trial for new users. Live and local channels may be restricted by region, and games on local channels are subject to blackout. Click here to watch with 7 days free trial

Watch North Carolina A&T vs Kennesaw State College Football on SlingTV

One of the most affordable options out there is Sling TV. Roughly half the monthly cost of other streaming services, SlingTV provides three different package options that allow you to get most of what you need without a ton of extra channels. Watch NCAA Football with SlingTV

The Orange Package is best for college football fans, with access to the SEC, SEC+, PAC12, ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Longhorn Network, ESPNU, and ESPNews, in addition to ESPN, ESPN2, and ESPN3 for no extra cost. At just $35 per month it is a great value, though worth noting that the Big 10 Network is not part of the package. To view network-exclusive games for teams like Ohio State, Penn State, and Wisconsin, it is available for an extra $11 per month with the additional sports package that also comes with Fox Sports 1 and 2.

Watch UNC vs Kennesaw State College Football on Hulu

When it comes to getting bang for your buck, Hulu + Live TV is a great option. Not only do they provide viewers with the necessary conference channels, but local channels and the Hulu streaming library as well. It is worth noting that games and some local channels are subject to regional availability and blackouts.Hulu + Live TV is $54.99 for the first three months for new subscribers, and the price increases to $64.99 after that initial period. There is no contract commitment necessary with Hulu, so you can cancel whenever you want. You can also get a free seven-day trial if you haven’t used it before.

Watch North Carolina A&T vs Kennesaw State College Football on YouTubeTV

YouTube TV has all of the major conference networks with the exception of the PAC 12 Network. This means that watching network-exclusives for schools like UCLA, Oregon, Stanford, and USC won’t be available. Check YoutubeTV

One of the perks to YouTubeTV is the free unlimited cloud storage to record your games and watch them later. Channel availability does change, so something available one week may not be available the next, so that’s something to watch out for. YouTubeTV includes local channels, and starts at $64.99 per month.

