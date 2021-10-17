Welcome to Week 7 of the college football season. Tonight the University of Nevada will take off University of Hawai’i at 10:30 PM ET. The match will played in Mackay Stadium. Here’s are everything you need to know Hawai’i vs Nevada Football Week 7 match-up, preview and how to watch Hawai’i vs Nevada football live online from anywhere without cable.

Game Information

Date: Saturday, October 16

Game Time: 10:30 ET

Venue: Mackay Stadium

How To Watch : CBSSN (fuboTV 7 days free trial)

Live Coverage: Watch Online

The Rainbow Warriors (3-3, 1-1 MW), who were idle last week, have won their last two games which includes an upset of previously nationally ranked Fresno State two weeks ago in Honolulu. The Wolf Pack (4-1, 1-0) also enter the match-up having won their last two games.

Hawai’i (3-3, 1-1 Mountain West) had the last week off, so they should be fresh and feeling good especially after a big win over a ranked Fresno State Bulldogs team in their last time out. Nevada (4-1, 1-0 Mountain West) will go for their third consecutive victory including their last time out when they beat the New Mexico State Aggies 55-28 as Carson Strong threw for 377 yards with six touchdown passes.

How to Watch University of Hawaii vs University of Nevada football



How to Watch Hawaii football vs Nevada football for free



Nevada football vs Hawaii Rainbow online on Sling

Plan & Price

Watch Nevada vs Hawai’i Football on Hulu

