Bellator 267: Lima vs MVP 2” is set to air on Fri., Oct. 1, 2021 from Wembley Arena in London, England, The Welterweight rematch between Douglas Lima and Michael Page. On the other hand Co-Fight event is set for Leah McCourt vs Jessica Borga in a a women’s Featherweight Title.

Bellator 267: Lima vs MVP 2 Fight Deatils

When: Oct. 1, 4 p.m. ET (12:30 p.m. prelims)

Where: Wembley Arena — London

TV Channel: Showtime

Live Stream: Live Stream here

Douglas Lima vs. Michael Page Fight Preview for Bellator 267



Michael “Venom” Page has had a nearly spotless record in his professional MMA career thus far, but the one loss in his 19-1 record seems to be the one he would love to get back.

In 2019, on the Bellator 221 undercard, MVP suffered his only defeat, literally at the hands of Douglas Lima as Lima rendered Page unconscious with a kick followed by two strikes.

Page is looking to avenge that loss in the Bellator 267 main event. Thing are certainly looking different today though. Since that fight, Page, has won five straight, four of which were by knockout.

Lima on the other hand, won a decision over Rory McDonald, but has lost his last two to Gregard Mousasi and Yaroslav Amasov.

MVP will have the benefit of basically fighting out of his backyard with the fight being in London, but Lima is no stranger to rematches, and has won three of his rematches in Bellator.

Lima credits that to knowing his opponent better in the second fight and knowing their strengths and weaknesses better.

Page is still plenty dangerous. He seemed to be in control in the first round of the first fight and caught Lima with a nice punch, but he tried to rush to a finish when he got caught with the kick that took him off balance and then put him in position for the knockout blows.

Page will likely look to use his stylistic striking once again to get Lima into trouble, but he’ll have to be patient as he now knows Lima can catch him as well.

This fight is a tossup and most experts have it going both ways. Even most odds have Page as a very slight edge favorite. The former welterweight champion, Lima, hopes to bear the odds once again and then go after what he lost against Amasov, but he’ll have to end his losing streak in London.

Bellator 267 Main Card

Jessica Borga vs. Leah McCourt

Andrew Fisher vs. Robert Whiteford

Yannick Bahati vs. Luke Trainer

Yves Landu vs. Tim Wilde

Stream the Bellator 267- Lima vs MVP 2 from anywhere?



Showtime TV channel will cover the in U.S. Fan’s in the United States can watch the fight through cable connection, as well as you can stream via SHOWTIME APP. Unfortunately, depending on where you are in the world, you may or may not face restrictions when trying to view the card. In this case, we recommend you check here

How to watch Bellator MMA 267 live from UK, Canada, Australia or New Zealand

Officially Bellator 267 will coverage in the US Showtime and BBC i-play in the United Kingdom. So, many fight fan’s are suffering live coverage the biggest MMA fight. But we found an legit way for all MMA fan’s, The Bellator 267: MVP vs Lima 2 ive stream will available in Fightpass too.

A non-contract, non-subscription service, Fightpass brings you the biggest events in sports and entertainment from around the world, with no VPN required. You can stream the entire fight card in full HD with Fightpass

Prediction

Although the first fight was explosive, the rematch will likely be more of a tactical affair given Page’s evolution. The deciding factor could very well be which fighter is able to establish himself as the aggressor to keep the fight on his terms.

Page, meanwhile, will need to establish his jab as a consistent weapon and something he can build off of to land his power shots and try and will Lima into the same submissive funk that saw him follow Mousasi around without being able to fully regain the momentum.

