Welcome to Week 7 of the college football season. Tonight the University of Army will take off Wisconsin University at 8:00 PM ET. The match will played in Camp Randall, Madison, WI

Here’s are everything you need to know Wisconsin vs Army Football Week 7 match-up, preview and how to watch Wisconsin vs Army West Point football live online from anywhere without cable.

Game Informatiion

Date: Saturday, October 16

Game Time: 8:00 ET

Venue: Camp Randall, Madison, WI

How To Watch : BTN (fuboTV 7 days free trial)

Live Coverage: Watch Online

Wisconsin comes off of a 24-0 win on the road against Illinois (2-5, 1-3 Big Ten). The Badgers ran the ball with dominance, with Chez Mellusi and Braelon Allen combining for 276 yards and each finding the end zone. The defense was in total control throughout, allowing just 93 total yards in the shutout. The run game and defense are the recipe to a win of the same nature against Army.

Army brings their triple option rushing attack to Madison, boasting 318.2 rushing yards a game for second in the nation. This unit will be tested to its core Saturday night against the Badgers, a defense that leads the country in rushing yards allowed per game at just 41.4. The winner of this battle will have a huge impact on the outcome of the game.

How to Watch Wisconsin University vs Army football



College football games move from channel to channel, which means that while you may be able to watch your team one week, you may not be able to the next. This means that ,unfortunately, depending on where you are, the game you want may not be available to you. In this case, we recommend you check out PremiumTV

A non-contract, non-subscription service, PremiumTV brings you the biggest events in sports and entertainment from around the world, with no VPN required. You can stream games in full HD with Gamepass only $9.99

How to Watch Wisconsin vs Army football for free



If recording games to view later is important to you, one service worth checking out is FuboTV. In addition to having the SEC Network, PAC 12 Network, ACC Network, and Big 10 Network, as well as the other necessary college football channels and live local channels, FuboTV provides customers with 250 hours of cloud DVR storage.

At the standard price of $64.99, FuboTV does offer a free seven-day trial for new users. Live and local channels may be restricted by region, and games on local channels are subject to blackout. Click here to watch with 7 days free trial

Army football vs Wisconsin Football online on Sling

One of the most affordable options out there is Sling TV. Roughly half the monthly cost of other streaming services, SlingTV provides three different package options that allow you to get most of what you need without a ton of extra channels. Watch NCAA Football with SlingTV

The Orange Package is best for college football fans, with access to the SEC, SEC+, PAC12, ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Longhorn Network, ESPNU, and ESPNews, in addition to ESPN, ESPN2, and ESPN3 for no extra cost. At just $35 per month it is a great value, though worth noting that the Big 10 Network is not part of the package. To view network-exclusive games for teams like Ohio State, Penn State, and Wisconsin, it is available for an extra $11 per month with the additional sports package that also comes with Fox Sports 1 and 2.

Plan & Price

Of course, channels are missing in the Orange Package, and that’s because they’re in the Blue Package. Fox Sports 1 is part of the standard Blue Package, with the Big Ten Network, Fox Sports 2, and PAC 12 channels all part of the additional sports package for an extra $11 per month. The Orange & Blue Package is $50 per month and includes the offerings in both of the individual packages, though the $11 per month additional sports package from the Blue Package is still required for access to the Big Ten Network and Fox Sports 2.

Watch Army West Point vs Wisconsin Football on Hulu

When it comes to getting bang for your buck, Hulu + Live TV is a great option. Not only do they provide viewers with the necessary conference channels, but local channels and the Hulu streaming library as well. It is worth noting that games and some local channels are subject to regional availability and blackouts.

Hulu + Live TV is $54.99 for the first three months for new subscribers, and the price increases to $64.99 after that initial period. There is no contract commitment necessary with Hulu, so you can cancel whenever you want. You can also get a free seven-day trial if you haven’t used it before.

