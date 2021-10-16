The Houston Baptist Huskies (0-5, 0-2) will be looking for their first win of the 2021 season when they travel to Louisiana to face the Southeastern Louisiana Lions (4-1, 2-0) on Saturday afternoon.

Houston Baptist enters the game winless in their first five games and Southeastern Louisiana is looking to keep up their winning ways as they are locked in a battle with the Incarnate Word Cardinals for first place in the Southland Conference.

Houston Baptist vs. Southeastern Louisiana Game Details

Who: Houston Baptist (0-5, 0-2) at Southeastern Louisana (4-1, 2-0)

When: 4 PM – Strawberry Stadium, Hammond, LA

Where to watch: ESPN+

Stream: Click here to watch now

Houston Baptist vs. Southeastern Louisiana Preview

Due to the aftermath of Hurricane Ida, the Lions will finally open the home portion of their schedule on Saturday afternoon. It will be their first game in the brand new Strawberry Stadium as the program is off to its best start since 1980 and has achieved the highest ranking since 2014.

Southeastern Louisiana is coming off a 58-48 victory over No. 25 Nicholls last Saturday. Quarterback Cole Kelley threw for 406 yards on 29-for-38 passing to go along with a career-high five touchdowns.

The Lions are averaging 556.6 yards and 48.6 points per game, using their high-powered offense to lead the nation in third-down conversions (58.1%). Defensively, Southeastern Louisiana is allowing 403.2 yards and 33.2 points per game.

Meanwhile, the Huskies are averaging 246.8 yards and 18.2 points per game through five games. Houston Baptist has seen Blaise Bentsen, Desmond Young, and Orion Olivas all take snaps under center for Houston Baptist this season.

On defense, Houston Baptist is allowing 438.2 yards and 35.6 points per game. The Huskies are coming off a loss to Northwestern State where Olivas threw for 169 yards and a touchdown.

How to Watch Houston Baptist vs. Southeastern Louisiana football online



ESPN+

Prediction

Southeastern has won the previous six games versus the Huskies and they will likely make it seven consecutive wins. The Lions are overall better on both sides of the football and will use those skills to grab the easy win.

The post Houston Baptist vs. Southeastern Louisiana: live stream, Preview, Game Notes, How to Watch appeared first on Project Spurs.

