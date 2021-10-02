The Seattle Kraken and Edmonton Oilers are hitting the ice for the second time this week. Earlier this week, it was the Kraken who traveled to the Oil City, but now it’s Seattle, the Emerald City, which will be playing host to Edmonton.

The Kraken will have revenge on their minds as they lost to the Oilers 6-0 in their second preseason match on Tuesday.

Game Details

Who: Edmonton Oilers at Seattle Kraken

When: Friday, October 1 at 8 p.m. MT

Where: Angel Of The Winds Arena, Everett , WA

Channel: KiNG in Seattle

Edmonton Oilers at Seattle Kraken preview

Both the Seattle Kraken and Edmonton Oilers enter tonight’s preseason tilt in Everett with 2-1 records as they prepare for their fourth preseason games.

Seattle picked up their second win of preseason on the road against the Calgary Flames 4-3 on Wednesday night as Jordan Eberle scored the winning goal at the Scotiabank Saddledome.

It went back and forth all night until Eberle scored the goal in a shootout. Click here to watch Oilers vs Kraken NHL live from anywhere.

The game showed the strength of Seattle’s frontline, and the trio will be forcing Seattle’s coaching staff into making a tough decision with the return of Alex Wennberg.

“They’re both really good, smart players with good hockey IQs,” Jaden Schwartz said of his linemates. “We’re just finding out what we each like to do and where we like to be.”

For the Oilers, they’ll be hoping to get back to their winning ways tonight. They opened the season with two shutouts, including the 6-0 blasting of the Kraken, but they lost 5-1 to the Winnipeg Jets on Wednesday.

Counting down the hours until puck drop in Everett! : Angel of the Winds Arena

: 7pm PT

:: @KING5Seattle

: @SportsRadioKJR

: #EDMvsSEA pic.twitter.com/47Cou1KrT0 — Seattle Kraken (@SeattleKraken) October 1, 2021

For a few of the Oilers, they’ll be going back home in this game against the Kraken. Derek Ryan and Kailer Yamamoto are Washington residents and former players of the Spokane Chiefs, so it’ll be a homecoming for them.

“It would be even cooler if we were playing in Spokane but just being in the state of Washington and seeing the hockey community thriving there with the entrance of the Kraken, it’s pretty exciting,” Ryan said. “I had a lot of family go to the game in Spokane and they said the arena was bumping with Kraken jerseys everywhere.”

