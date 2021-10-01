Amateur fighting has never been more accessible to fans of the sport than it is today. This weekend, those looking to watch some action in the arena can tune into a pair of title fights on Dynasty Combat Sports: The Tribute 2021 pay-per-view.

Hosted inside of Ralston Arena in Ralston, Nebraska on Friday evening, the main event will feature amateur light-heavyweights Cameron “Heavy Hitta” Ross (3-1-0) against Wayne Sullivan (9-7-0). The card features six total fights, with Jon Kennedy vs Virgil Knight as the co-main event, and the featherweight title match between Ray Evans (7-4-1) and Tanner Wonch (6-1-0) immediately preceding.

DCS The Tribute 2021: Ross vs Sullivan Fight Preview

A contest between a pair of local fighters, the Nebraska event’s main event features two fighters who are doing what is necessary to meet in competition. Sullivan, a middleweight, is moving up in class to meet Ross who is moving down from heavyweight. The motivation of the light-heavyweight title doesn’t hurt either.

It has been almost a year since Ross last fought, and nearly three years since Sullivan last took a contest. Both fighters are entering Friday night’s contest coming off of losses in their most recent bouts. In fact, Sullivan has lost his last three fights, spanning 2017 and 2018. Unlike Sullivan, his opponent Ross has been busy the last couple of years, taking three fights in 2020 after debuting in September 2019.

Ross’ last fight ended with a choke against Ronald Coleman at DCS 64 after Ross had recorded three straight wins with DCS. With the ability to end a contest in various ways, Ross looks to make Sullivan reconsider his decision to return to the sport. Sullivan’s career began back in 2013 with three consecutive wins, but his performance had been inconsistent before his break.

Ray Evans vs Tanner Wonch Preview

In three short years, Wonch has been busy, to say the least, taking three fights in 2019 and 2020, and already on his third contest this year. The top-ranked amateur featherweight in Nebraska and the midwest, even made his professional debut in June of 2020, a victory.

Back in March was the first time that Wonch suffered a defeat, losing by rear-naked choke in the first round of a fight with Sam Kilmer. Two months later he got the taste of that loss out of his mouth with a win over Troy McCune at DCS:70. Competing opposite Wonch for the featherweight title is Ray “SpiderMan” Evans, the fourth-ranked amateur featherweight in Nebraska and the ninth-ranked in the midwest.

Evans had a busy 2020 with three fights, the last of which was a loss to Wonch due to an inappropriate conduct call at DCS 66. The loss ended Evans’ three-fight winning streak, the latter two of which were decided by punches. A contest with the making of a trilogy, Evans against Wonch may soon be a headline fight itself.

