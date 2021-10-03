Article heading goes to today’s biigest South African sports tournament 2021 FIFA Futsal World Cup Final match. Argentina Futsal team will faces the Portugal this Sunday’s Final of the Futsal World Cup 2021. Stream here. Portugal will face defending champions Argentina in the final of the FIFA Futsal World Cup after beating Kazakhstan on penalties in Lithuania.

Viewing Information

Who: Argentina vs Portugal

Where: Kaunas, Lithuania.

When: 03/10/2021 (Sunday)

Time: 1 pm ET

Broadcast: Fox Sports 1

Kazakhstan, also seeking their maiden title, sent the contest into extra time thanks to Dauren Nurgozhin.Douglas turned the match on its head by putting Kazakhstan in front early in the additional period.

FIFA Futsal World Cup Final 2021: Argentina vs Portugal match preview



Pany Varela struck early in the second half but with 46 seconds left, Dauren Nurgozhin equalised for a Kazakhstan side in their first World Cup semi-final, meaning Portugal went to extra time just as in their other two knockout games in Lithuania. Douglas Junior’s free-kick gave Kazakhstan a 2-1 lead but Bruno Coelho forced penalties.

In the shoot-out, Bebé saved the first kick from Douglas Junior but then Higuita denied Portugal’s third effort from Pany. Both teams had changed goalkeeper by the fifth penalties, but after Vítor Hugo saved from Arnold Knaub, Tiago Brito beat Rauan Atantayev to set up a final between the European and world champions. For Portugal it was a first World Cup semi-final win at their third attempt after 2000 and, when they lost to Argentina, 2016.

Argentina, who knocked out Football Union of Russia* in the last-eight rematch of the 2016 final, defeated Brazil 2-1 on Wednesday to book their spot in the decider. Both Portugal and Kazakhstan came back from two down to win their quarter-finals, against Spain and Iran respectively.

Lithuania, staging the ninth edition after postponement from 2020, fell in the group stage on their major tournament debut. All six other European teams made the round of 16, where Serbia fell to Portugal and the Czech Republic lost to Spain

How to watch Futsal World Cup Final 2021 from anywhere



Portugal vs Argentina Live Stream FIFA Futsal World Cup FInal 2021

Match Updates

Joao Matos felt like he’d just scaled the Annapurna Massif on Thursday night. Physically, he’d just endured an extra-time match for the third time in six days. Emotionally, he’d flashed from delirious to desolated on a dramatic evening in Kaunas.

The end emotion was euphoria. Joao had helped Portugal scale an uncharted mountain: they reached the FIFA Futsal World Cup final for the first time.

