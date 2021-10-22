The world’s best curling teams are gathering in Ontario, Canada for the annual Pinty’s Grand Slam of Curling all to earn the victory and their share of the $2.1 million dollars at stake. This year’s competition marks the 19th occurrence of the tournament, and which added a women’s division in 2012. There are 15 teams in both the men’s and the women’s divisions.

Grand Slam of Curling Viewing Info

What: 2021 Pinty’s Grand Slam of Curling Masters

2021 Pinty’s Grand Slam of Curling Masters When: Tuesday, October 19 – Sunday, October 24, 2021

Tuesday, October 19 – Sunday, October 24, 2021 Where: Sixteen Mile Sports Complex – Oakville, Ontario, Canada

Sixteen Mile Sports Complex – Oakville, Ontario, Canada TV Broadcast: Sportsnet/Sportsnet One

Sportsnet/Sportsnet One Live Stream: Click here to watch

Owned by Sportsnet and operated with Pinty’s Pub & Grill Zone, Pinty’s Grand Slam of Curling Masters makes its return to the ice after being canceled last year.

Pinty’s Grand Slam of Curling 2021 Preview

With no competition last year, Team Dunstone and Team Fleury return as the reigning champions in the men’s and women’s divisions respectively. For both teams, their 2019-20 titles are their first at the event, which has experienced some lengthy championship runs. No team has yet to match the success of Team Howard in the men’s division, who won four consecutive Pinty’s Grand Slam Masters from 2006-2009. Team Howard’s six total titles stand alone as well.

Team Howard isn’t in the competition, but the six previous men’s winners and four previous women’s winners are back for another crack at it. Each foursome in the Grand Slam is there per the World Curling Federation’s World Team Ranking system. The format for the Masters is the five-rock rule, where five rocks must be played before rocks can be removed, and each game is played to eight ends.

Dominated by the Canadians, the Grand Slam Masters is an international event, which also includes both a men’s and women’s team from the United States in both divisions. On the female side, Tabitha Peterson’s squad out of Minnesota is the ninth-ranked group in the world, while Rich Ruohonen’s team from Minnesota is the 18th-ranked squad in the men’s division. Both American teams should be considered longshots to win the Masters.

2021 Grand Slam of Curling Schedule

