The World Grand Prix won’t be held at Citywest Hotel in Dublin for the second consecutive year time in history outside of World Grand Prix (darts). The Darts tournament and the 24th staging of the World Grand Prix. It is being held from 3–9 October 2021 at the Morningside Arena in Leicester, England

It’s the time of year where darts becomes busier with the run in to the World Championship and Price arrives in prime form having won the last two ranking titles of the year – and his marker on opening night will have captured the attention of Van Gerwen and Peter Wright, who start their campaign on Monday evening.

Tournament Format

The tournament is set best of five legs. No tribeaker any of them. The players must hit a double before he can begin scoring in each leg. Round one – best of three sets. Round two best of five sets. Round three or quarter finals are set round best of five and semifinal best of sevens sets. And the grand finals is best of nine sets.

𝗗𝗥𝗔𝗪 𝗕𝗥𝗔𝗖𝗞𝗘𝗧 Here’s how the @BoyleSports World Grand Prix draw bracket is looking after the opening night. The second quarter is looking open after Dimitri Van den Bergh’s exit! pic.twitter.com/jMaBhvxZvt — PDC Darts (@OfficialPDC) October 3, 2021

How to watch World Grand Prix of Darts Live Stream from anywhere? The major coverage of World Grand Prix 2021 is SKY Sports Network in United Kingdom and New Zealand. Sky Main event and sky sports will cover all of the matches. The one of the biggest OTT platform DAZN will cover BoyleSports World Grand Prix online in US, Canada, Spain, Germany and others 90 countries over the world. World Grand Prix: Draw & tournament bracket (1) Gerwyn Price v Michael Smith

Martijn Kleermaker v Mervyn King

(8) Dave Chisnall v Mensur Suljovic

Joe Cullen v Ross Smith

(4) James Wade v Damon Heta

Stephen Bunting v Daryl Gurney

(5) Dimitri Van den Bergh v Ryan Searle

Dirk van Duijvenbode v Luke Humphries

(2) Peter Wright v Rob Cross

Nathan Aspinall v Krzysztof Ratajski

(7) Jose de Sousa v Glen Durrant

Callan Rydz v Jonny Clayton

(3) Michael van Gerwen v Danny Noppert

Vincent van der Voort v Gabriel Clemens

(6) Gary Anderson v Ian White

Darius Labanauskas v Brendan Dolan 2021 World Grand Prix Schedule – TV Guide Sunday October 3 – First Round x8 at 18:00 GMT and 3:00 PM ET Monday October 4 – First Round x8 at 18:00 GMT and 3:00 PM ET Tuesday October 5 – Second Round x4 19:00 GMT and 4:00 PM ET Wednesday October 6 – Second Round x4 19:00 GMT and 4:00 PM ET Thursday October 7 – Quarter-Finals – at 19:00 GMT and 4:00 PM ET 2021 World Grand Prix Game preview According to SKY Sports: Price kickstarted his run to a maiden world title and the world No 1 ranking with victory in this tournament last year, but faced the toughest possible start to his attempt to become just the third man to defend the title. Phil Taylor and Michael van Gerwen are the only players to have claimed back-to-back titles in the unique tournament – which requires players to start and finish on a double – and Price is as good as they come on the outer ring as he showed in a blockbuster first-round match. Reigning champion Gerwyn Price used to say he didn’t like double-start darts but last year he was almost unplayable and was only tested by Dave Chisnall, who missed three match darts in a classic semi-final that went the distance. He heads into this title defence in sensational form having lifted his fourth title of the season at the Gibraltar Darts Trophy. 2021 World Grand Prix Prize Money Winner £110,000 Runner-Up £50,000 Semi-Finalists £25,000 Quarter-Finalists £16,000 Second Round losers £10,000 First Round losers £6,000 On the final day he averaged over 100 in defeating Damon Heta (102), Michael van Gerwen (103) and Nathan Aspinall (101) before demolishing Mensur Suljovic 8-0 (105) to take the trophy so he couldn’t have sent out a more ominous warning.

