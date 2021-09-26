Count WWE Extreme Rules among Sunday’s opportunities to have some sports betting action. The following article lays out everything you need to know ahead of the loaded wrestling card, including the best WWE Extreame Rules PPV events direct stream, PPV price, and where to order 2021 WWE Extreme Rules.

WWE Extreme Rules 2021

Date: Sunday, September 26, 2021

Start Time: 8 p.m. EST (Kickoff Show begins at 7 EST)

Venue: Nationwide Arena — Columbus, OH

WWE has announced the return of its annual pay-per-view event Extreme Rules 2021 with a match-card featuring multiple surprises and twists.

WWE Extreme Rules Match Cards

The line-up of the event is exciting and headlining the event is Roman Reigns, all set to defend his Universal Championship title against “The Demon” Finn Balor.

Extreme Rules 2021 will also feature two strong title matches between SmackDown Women’s Champion Becky Lynch & Bianca Belair and Raw Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair & Alexa Bliss.

WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship: Becky Lynch (c) vs Bianca Belair

When Becky Lynch strutted back into the WWE after some time off to become a mum, she didn’t waste any time.

She didn’t just stroll back into the title picture. Instead she strolled back into being the champion, with a shock win in less than half a minute.

Liv Morgan vs. Carmella

Matches don’t get more random than this. Morgan had some issues with Carmella months ago as she tried to fight her way into Money in the Bank, but it wasn’t a rivalry worth revisiting. In fact, their three matches in June lasted less than nine minutes combined.

WWE Universal Championship: Roman Reigns (c) vs ‘The Demon’ Finn Bálor

Originally, Roman Reigns was going to defend his title against Finn at SummerSlam, but Big Game John Cena walked in and stole the match from under his nose.

Then Brock Lesnar came by and it seemed that Finn was all the way at the back of the line once more.

But after his recent stint back in NXT, Bálor has proved his resilience time and again.

He earned another shot at the title, and, being honest, we all thought he was just keeping Roman busy until Brock made things interesting between RR and Paul Heyman.

WWE Raw Women’s Championship: Charlotte Flair (c) vs Alexa Bliss

That sort of experience would give her an edge over most of her competitors, but she’s up against Charlotte Flair.

WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championship

You can moan all you like about the lack of true depth in the tag team rosters on Raw and SmackDown, but over on SD you can’t argue with the quality at the very top of the tree.

Backing up the Head of the Table Roman Reigns, the Usos are maybe in their strongest and most powerful moment ever as a team in WWE right now.

For their part, The Street Profits have been consistently excellent since they arrived in WWE, and showed that they weren’t afraid of anything when they backed up Finn Bálor following an attack by the Bloodline.

WWE United States Championship: Damian Priest (c) vs Jeff Hardy vs Sheamus

This was originally a rematch between Sheamus and Damian Priest after the latter nabbed the title last time around, but Jeff Hardy earned a spot in this match by putting one over on Sheamus on the last Raw before this PPV.

So it’s a Triple Threat between three very different competitors, with very different styles.

Champion’s advantage pretty much goes out the window in these circumstances, which won’t please Damian Priest one little bit, but he’ll just have to deal with it.

We can see this one stealing the whole night from some “bigger” matches on the card, given the level and variety of talent.

