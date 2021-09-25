The Australian Football League Grand Final is finally here, featuring the top-seed Melbourne F.C. Demons against the Western Bulldogs. One team will hoist the McClelland Trophy, and the other will lick their wounds and give it a go again next season.

Event Information

What: 2021 AFL Grand Final

Who: Melbourne Demons vs Western Bulldogs

When: 5.00 AM ET (7:15pm AEST Local)

Where: Perth, Australia

TV Channel: Channel 7 or live streamed on 7plus

Melbourne’s defense has been as stifling in the finals as it had been all season, helping them to a 17-4-1 record. The Bulldogs have been on a spectacular run themselves, earning a 15-7-0 record.

You need to know 2021 AFL grand final

It has been 57 years since Melbourne FC last sat atop the AFL, the beginning of the end of nearly 30 years of dominance in the sport. The mere sniff at the Premiership eluded them for the next 30 years with just two appearances in the Grand Final, and they hadn’t been back since the dawn of the new millennium – until now.

The Demons look poised to end the curse, finishing the 22 game season in first-place. They’ve cruised through the finals, now putting them on the brink of ending the longest active Premiership drought in the league. A once-dominant club, Melbourne has 12 VFL/AFL titles to their name, but a victory on Saturday would make this one truly historic.

Demons vs Bulldogs Grand Final Preview

One team, of course, would like to have a first before anyone tries to crown the Demons, and that’s the Western Bulldogs. After starting the finals with an outside chance to find themselves here, Western battled their way through and have earned their position. As with their Premiership in 2016, the Bulldogs started outside of the top four positions, yet find themselves still around at the end-stage.

For the second straight year, the Grand Final is being played at Perth’s Optus Stadium due to the COVID-19 lockdown in Victoria where the MCG is.

The Australian Football League Grand Final will be broadcast over the air for free in Australia on Channel 7. For fans in the United States and abroad who are interested in the Premiership contest, it will air on Fox Sports 2. Unfortunately, FS2 isn’t available with all television packages, which can make it very difficult to find. You could give Watch AFL a try, or we recommend PremiumTV.

It was a hairy affair in the semi-final when Western was nearly bounced by Brisbane, hanging on to win by one behind, 11.12(78) – 11.13(79). The action starts with the center bounce at 5:15 a.m. EST / 5:15 p.m. AWST (local) at Optus Stadium in Burswood, Australia.

Watch AFL grand final pre-game and half-time show

Hometown rock band Birds of Tokyo will headline a huge contingent of local artists that includes John Butler, Eskimo Joe, sisters Donna Simpson and Vikki Thorn from folk-rock group The Waifs, Men at Work lead singer Colin Hay and the West Australian Symphony Orchestra.

WHO WILL PRESENT THE CUP AND MEDALS

Former Melbourne captain Garry Lyon will present the cup to the Demons if they break their drought, while Bulldogs champion Chris Grant will have the honour should his former club salute. 2006 Norm Smith Medal winner Andrew Embley will present this year’s medal, while his West Coast premiership-winning coach John Worsfold will hand over the Jock McHale Medal to the winning coach.Reference

