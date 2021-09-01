The Phoenix Suns brought back Chris Paul and have brought back a majority of their core roster to give a run at the NBA Finals and ultimately, the championship, another go.

They seemed very close to getting Paul their first rings, but the Bucks pushed back late in the series to take over.

The Suns clearly need to improve to get over that hump and many in the Western Conference have improved, including the Los Angeles Lakers, who are stockpiling talent.

Arizona sportsbooks are prepping to launch and you can bet the Phoenix Suns will be among the early bets to get back to the NBA Finals.

In an effort to improve and have a fighting chance, the Suns have been rumored to be interested in Thaddeus Young, who the San Antonio Spurs acquired from the Chicago Bulls in a trade for DeMar DeRozan.

The report came out via Shams Charania on the Athletic on Monday.

“The Suns are among the contenders who have pursued Spurs forward Thaddeus Young, sources said. San Antonio acquired Young in a sign-and-trade — along with a first-round pick and two second-round picks — and now are expected to receive strong interest in the veteran forward from competitive teams. Young averaged 12.1 points, 6.2 rebounds, and 4.3 assists while playing in 68 games (23 starts) and shooting 55.9 percent from the field a season ago.”

It’s been no secret that Young is a movable piece. The Spurs have yet to officially welcome him to the team on social media as they have done with other players, and Young has yet to make any mention of San Antonio on his social accounts, and he is known to be very active on Instagram.

Young is a solid veteran, who could add some depth to an already deep team. He would make for some interesting training camp matchups and battles.

Phoenix’s training camp is already expected to be ultra-competitive as the talent runs deep in the Valley of the Sun.

The post Western Conference Rival Preview: Can Phoenix Suns get back to the NBA Finals appeared first on Project Spurs.

Related

View the original article on Project Spurs: Western Conference Rival Preview: Can Phoenix Suns get back to the NBA Finals