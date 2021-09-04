The Big 10 was represented in the 2020 season finale when Ohio State represented the conference against Alabama. In the end, the Buckeyes fell to the Crimson Tide, but they are back in the top five of the AP Poll to start 2021.

With four inter-conference matchups in Week 1, the Big 10 schedule is starting with a bang, including two conference games between ranked opponents. Ohio State has won the Big 10 the last four years and defeated Northwestern in the conference championship game last December to reach the College Football Playoff.

Four teams finished last season in the top 25 at the end of the year, and this season starts with five teams on the list. Can someone rise to challenge the Buckeyes once again?

Big Ten College Football Schedule Today



Matchup Date / Time (Eastern) Stadium Western Michigan vs Michigan Football Saturday 9/4 – 12 p.m. The Big House Penn State Football vs Wisconsin Saturday 9/4 – 12 p.m. Camp Randall Stadium Fordham vs Nebraska Football Saturday 9/4 – 12 p.m. Memorial Stadium Indiana vs Iowa football Saturday 9/4 – 3:30 p.m. Kinnick Stadium West Virginia vs Maryland Football Saturday 9/4 – 3:30 p.m. Capital One Field at Maryland Stadium Oregon State vs Purdue Football Saturday 9/4 – 7 p.m. Ross–Ade Stadium UTSA vs Illinois Football Saturday 9/4 – 7:30 p.m. Memorial Stadium

Western Michigan vs Michigan Football

This weeknd Western Michigan wil face Michigan football for 2021 College Football week 1 game. The game will start at – Saturday 9/4 – 12 p.m. EST / 9 a.m. PST. ESPN will televised the game. You can watch the Western Michigan vs Michigan live stream via Gamepass.TV

Michigan opened last season ranked No.18 and climbed to No.13 for Week 2 after a convincing win over Minnesota to open the season. A three-point loss to Michigan State, however, sent the season downhill, and before they knew it, the schedule was over and the Wolverines were 2-4.

Head coach Jim Harbaugh named junior Cade McNamara as the starter for Week 1 this week. McNamara flashed a lot of potential at the end of last season, including a five-touchdown game against Rutgers. The Wolverines could quickly find themselves in the top 25 if he repeats that performance this weekend against a Western Michigan program that finished 4-2 last season

Watch Penn State vs Wisconsin Football



Penn State will face Wisconsin football for 2021 College Football week 1 game. The game will start at – Saturday 9/4 – 12 p.m. EST / 9 a.m. PST. FOX will televised the game. You can watch the Western Michigan vs Michigan live stream via Gamepass.TV

In a season with adversity like very few before it, 2020 saw Penn State take a step or two back, losing the first five games of their schedule after opening the season ranked No.8 in the AP Polls.

They did turn things around, finishing with four consecutive wins, which is likely why James Franklins’ squad will begin this year ranked No.19. If quarterback Sean Clifford can get back to his 2019 form, the Nittany can make some noise starting in Week 1 against ranked conference opponent Wisconsin.

The Badgers haven’t won the Big 10 since Monte Ball was running over college football in 2012, and finished last season with a 3-3 record. Quarterback Graham Mertz had a superb Week 1 last year, with just one incompletion while he tossed five touchdowns and no interceptions in a 248-yard performance against Illinois. Mertz has been tapped again by head coach Paul Chryst to start for Wisconsin again, leading the 12th-ranked team. Fans are in for a good contest with this matchup, which can play a major part in the conference championship game picture in November.

How to watch Fordham vs Nebraska foootball



The Cornhuskers are starting behind the pack in the Big 10 after opening their season with a loss in Week 0 against Illinois. Led by redshirt junior dual-threat quarterback Adrian Martinez, Nebraska’s offense showed potential but came up short in the end. Already sitting on a hot seat, head coach Scott Frost is surely thankful for Fordham this Saturday. You can watch the Fordham vs Nebraska college football via Gamepass

Nebraska will need the rest of the offense to step up around Martinez, and the Rams are the kind of opponent to bring things back to the basics and focus on execution. Fordham played just three games in the spring as their 2020 season and finished strong with 71 points across their final two games. Nebraska can’t afford to lose this game.

How to watch live stream 2021 Big Ten College Football today



One of the most complicating things about following college football is the constant change in channels from one week to the next. This can make it especially difficult for international fans who may not have an option to stream all of the sources. In this case, we recommend you check out GamePass.TV

A non-contract, non-subscription service, PremiumTV brings you the biggest events in sports and entertainment from around the world, with no VPN required. You can stream games in full HD with GamePass.TV

