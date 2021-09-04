On Saturday, September 4, 2021 at 4:30 PM EDT, the #7 Iowa State Cyclones face the UNI Panthers from Jack Trice Stadium in Ames, IA. The game is airing exclusively on ESPN+, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Northern Iowa vs Iowa State

Date: Sept. 4

Place: Jack Trice Stadium

Time: 3:30 p.m. CT

TV: Big 12 Now on ESPN+

What to Know

The Iowa State Cyclones are 3-1 against the Northern Iowa Panthers since September of 2015, and they’ll have a chance to extend that success Saturday. Iowa State will play against a Division II opponent, Northern Iowa, in an early-season tune-up at 4:30 p.m. ET at Jack Trice Stadium. After a 9-3 record last year and a win in the Fiesta Bowl, the Cyclones are coming in with an eye to spark another quality season.

Iowa State is the favorite in this one, with an expected 31.5-point (!) margin of victory. It would take nothing short of a miracle for Northern Iowa to pull off a win, but maybe they can at least keep Iowa State from covering the spread.

How to Watch Iowa State vs. Northern Iowa College Foorball Live Stream



Iowa State vs. Northern Iowa football is must-see television, and all of the networks want a piece of the action. TV channels have only been shared for the first three games of the season, airing on ABC, the SEC Network, and CBS respectively.

A non-contract, non-subscription service, GamePass brings you the biggest events in sports and entertainment from around the world, with no VPN required. You can stream complete season of 2021-22 NCAA College Football Iowa State vs. Northern Iowa Live Streams in full HD with GamePass

Northern Iowa at Iowa State odds, lines, picks and predictions

Prediction

Iowa State 51, Northern Iowa 6

Money line

There is never a reason to risk $100 to win just $1, so nix Iowa State (-10000) from the money line plans and look to the spread instead.

AVOID.

Against the spread

IOWA STATE -31.5 (-105) is a very good play laying the big number. The Cyclones are stacked on both sides of the ball, and they’re a legitimate College Football Playoff contender from the Big 12.

Northern Iowa +31.5 (-120) has been a powerhouse in the FCS in the past, but it’s a shell of its former self and just completed a mediocre spring season a few months ago. The Panthers are going to get pounded in this money game visit.

Over/Under

OVER 49.5 (-115) is the way to go, and I wouldn’t be surprised if Iowa State takes care of the number without help from UNI. Iowa State was good for 32.9 points per game last season and should find plenty of open spaces against the undermanned Panthers.

Watch UNI vs. Iowa State NCAA Football live stream info, TV channel, time, Betting Odds

