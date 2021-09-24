Welcome to Week 4 of the college football season. This weekend, the Wake Forest Demon Deacons will play the Virginia Cavaliers in Charlottesville, Virginia at Scott Stadium at 7 p.m. EST. In an ACC showdown, Wake Forest (3-0) is riding high after their win last week against Florida State, while Virginia (2-1) looks to rebound from their 59-39 loss against North Carolina.

When: Friday, September 24, 2021 @ 7 p.m. EST

Where: Scott Stadium – Charlottesville, Virginia

TV Broadcast: ESPN2



As the conference portion of the schedule picks up for Power Five programs across the country, real team evaluations can begin. Wake Forest is one of those that has benefitted from a rather weak schedule to this point. They collected wins against Norfolk State and Old Dominion before their victory over the Seminoles, who are having a surprisingly poor start to their season.

While Virginia enters this contest with a loss, they still put up 39 points against the ranked Tar Heels defense. The Cavaliers have the more explosive offense in this matchup, but the Demon Deacons have performed well against the pass, allowing fewer than 200 yards per game. In this matchup of complementary strengths and weaknesses, fans on both sides should see a good, competitive game.

How to watch Wake Forest football vs Virginia University Football



The football game between Wake Forest and Virginia will be carried on ESPN2 this weekend. Available with qualifying television packages, market availability, and location restrictions may prevent you from finding this game. In that case, we recommend you check out Gamepass.TV

A non-contract, non-subscription service, PremiumTV brings you the biggest events in sports and entertainment from around the world, with no VPN required. You can stream games in full HD with GamepassTV for just $14.99 for the full season.

How to Watch Wake Forest Football on Sling

SlingTV has all of the college football channels: ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN3, ESPNews, ESPNU, Fox Sports 1, Fox Sports 2, Longhorn Network, PAC 12 Network, SEC Network, SEC+. Their service, however, doesn’t include local channels.

SlingTV provides three purchase options, presented as Orange, Blue, and Orange & Blue. At $35 per month, the two different colored packages each have their benefits, both of which can be had in the combined package. The Orange Package is best for college football fans, with access to the SEC, SEC+, PAC12, ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Longhorn Network, ESPNU, and ESPNews, in addition to ESPN, ESPN2, and ESPN3 for no extra cost.

Of course, channels are missing in the Orange Package, and that’s because they’re in the Blue Package. Fox Sports 1 is part of the standard Blue Package, with the Big Ten Network, Fox Sports 2, and PAC 12 channels all part of the additional sports package for an extra $11 per month. The Orange & Blue Package is $50 per month and includes the offerings in both of the individual packages, though the $11 per month additional sports package from the Blue Package is still required for access to the Big Ten Network and Fox Sports 2.

How to Watch Virginia Football on Hulu

Hulu + Live TV has the spectrum of necessary channels: ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNews, ESPNU, Espn College Extra, Fox Sports 1, Fox Sports 2, NBC Sports Network, and the SEC Network. Hulu + Live TV also includes local channels, though access is subject to where you live.

With just one pricing option, Hulu + Live TV is $54.99 for the first three months if you’re a new subscriber. After the initial period, the price increases to $64.99 per month. They also offer a seven-day free trial. It is worth noting that games are subject to regional availability and blackouts.

How to Watch College Football on FuboTV

FuboTV’s channel selection varies based on location but covers the spectrum pretty well. Their service includes ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNews, ESPNU, Fox Sports 1, Fox Sports 2, ACC Network, Big Ten Network, NBC Sports Network, CBS Sports Network, PAC 12 Network, and the SEC Network. Live local channels may be restricted by your region.

The sports channels are all available with the starter package that costs $64.99 per month. One of the benefits to FuboTV is the 250 hours of cloud DVR storage to record games and watch them later. FuboTV offers a seven-day free trial.

How to Watch College Football on YouTubeTV

YouTube TV’s college football selection is a bit more limited but has its perks. The channels include ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, ESPNews, Fox Sports 1, Fox Sports 2, NBC Sports, NBC Sports Network, and the SEC Network. Unfortunately, not all channels may be part of the standard package.

