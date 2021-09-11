From After a season without football in 2020, the Norfolk State Spartans (0-1) returned to the field last week. They took on the Toledo Rockets (1-0), falling 49-10 and looking out-matched. The FCS team faces another FBS program in Wake Forest (1-0) of the ACC this weekend. Kick-off between the Spartans and the Demon Deacons is at 12 p.m. EST from Truist Field in Winston-Salem, North Carolina on the ACC Network Extra.

What: Wake Forest Football vs Norfolk State

When: Saturday, September 11, 2021 @ 12 p.m. EST

Where: Truist Field – Winston-Salem, North Carolina

TV Broadcast: ACC Network Extra

Live Stream: Gamepass.TV

Norfolk State vs Wake Forest Football Preview

Norfolk State

At the end of the first quarter in Toledo, it looked like it might be a close affair. NSU’s senior quarterback Juwan Carter found Justin Smith for a 47-yard touchdown near the end of the first quarter, cutting the 14-0 Rockets lead to just seven points. From there Toledo ran away with the game, literally. They scored three more rushing touchdowns the rest of the game, racking up 205 yards total on the ground. The Spartans scored a field goal early in the fourth quarter, but the damage was already done.

A Walter Payton Award preseason candidate, Carter’s day could’ve gone much better. His final stat line saw him complete just 8-of-18 passes for 125 yards, one touchdown and one interception. The Walter Payton Award is awarded annually to the national offensive player of the year in the FCS.

His team was largely outmatched, however, which looks to be the case again this weekend against Wake Forest. Carter is the player to watch for Norfolk State on Saturday. In 2019, he completed 60 percent of his passes, totaling 2,856 yards of offense and 29 total touchdowns.

The $300,000 that Norfolk State is making for taking the contest is a nice consolation for what looks to be a frustrating afternoon ahead of them. If the Spartans can shake off the rust and steal some early momentum, however, an upset is possible.

How to Watch Wake Forest vs Norfolk State

The ACC Network will air Saturday’s game between Wake Forest and Norfolk State on their “Extra” channel. The broadcast is streaming-only through WatchESPN or the ESPN app, and which is restricted to viewers with a qualifying cable or satellite TV subscription. Unfortunately, depending on where you are, the service may not be available to you. In this case, we recommend you check out PremiumTV.

A non-contract, non-subscription service, PremiumTV brings you the biggest events in sports and entertainment from around the world, with no VPN required. You can stream games in full HD with GamepassTV for just $9.99 for the weekend, $19.99 for the month, or $99.99 for the full season.

Wake Forest

Head coach Dave Clawson’s Demon Deacons made short work of Old Dominion (0-1) of Conference USA. At halftime, Wake Forest had a 28-3 lead, which they built upon for a final score of 42-10 to win their season opener.

Leading the Demon Deacons quarterback Sam Hartman, who in his fourth season with the team is still just a sophomore according to ESPN. He had a strong evening against the Monarchs completing 18-of-27 pass attempts for 188 yards and three touchdowns through the air without turning it over. Supported by running back Christian Beal’s two rushing touchdowns and a defense that forced two turnovers, the team found a recipe for success.

They’ll look to duplicate that recipe against the Spartans this weekend, playing once again in front of their home crowd. Clawson should expect a dominating performance once again as his team builds momentum heading into the conference portion of their schedule. Next week, the Florida State Seminoles will present the toughest challenge so far, and will rely on good habits established this weekend against Norfolk State.

NCAA Football AP Top 25

Rank School (record) Previous Rank 1 Alabama (1-0) 1 2 Georgia (1-0) 5 3 Ohio State (1-0) 4 4 Oklahoma (1-0) 2 5 Texas A&M (1-0) 6 6 Clemson (0-1) 3 7 Cincinnati (1-0) 8 8 Notre Dame (1-0) 9 9 Iowa State (1-0) 7 10 Iowa (1-0) 18 11 Penn State (1-0) 19 12 Oregon (1-0) 11 13 Florida (1-0) 13 14 USC (1-0) 15 15 Texas (1-0) 21 16 UCLA (2-0) Not Ranked 17 Coastal Carolina (1-0) 22 18 Wisconsin (0-1) 12 19 Virginia Tech (1-0) Not Ranked 20 Ole Miss (1-0) No Ranked 21 Utah (1-0) 24 22 Miami (FL) (0-1) 14 23 Arizona State (1-0) 25 24 North Carolina (0-1) 10 25 Auburn (1-0) Not Ranked

