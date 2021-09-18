Welcome to Week 3 of the college football season. This weekend, the Wagner Seahawks will play the Saint Francis Red Flash in Loretto, Pennsylvania at DeGol Stadium at 12 p.m. Both teams are looking for their first win of the season. With no ties in college football, one of them will.

A lot of games this early in the college football season mean very little in the grand scheme of things. Teams outside of the AP Top 25 Polls are more focused on games within their conference than anything. Fortunately for football fans, a conference matchup is exactly what’s in store for Wagner (0-2) and Saint Francis (0-2), opponents in the Northeast Conference.

The Red Flash are coming off of bad losses to Eastern Michigan and Delaware. It would appear, however, that they’re starting to build momentum behind transfer quarterback Jyron Russell. In his first year with the program since coming over from Alcorn State, the junior quarterback accounted for 241 yards of offense and a score last weekend. It was much better than his game against Eastern Michigan, though it was also a less difficult opponent.

Looking to interrupt the progress of the Red Flash are the Wagner Seahawks. They are actually coming off of a close loss themselves too. After being dominated in Week 1 by Buffalo, Wagner lost a first-quarter lead against conference opponent Central Connecticut, ultimately falling to the Blue Devils 21-19. The Seahawks defense had no answer for the quarterback-wide receiver combination of Romelo Williams and Everett Wormley. The pair connected four times for 105 yards and a touchdown.

Saint Francis has quite the quarterback-wide receiver pair itself with Russell and Kahtero Summers. Summers is averaging over 100 yards per game and is looking to have a big game against the Wagner secondary as the Red Flash seek the win column.

